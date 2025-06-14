The Alters trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Survival adventure title The Alters features 56 trophies and achievements for players to collect. If you prefer a 100 percent completion of video games, you must unlock every single trophy. The entire list of achievements is divided into various categories: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
Below are all the achievements available in The Alters, alongside a short description on how to get them.
All trophies and achievements featured in The Alters
Platinum trophy:
- A Quantum Singularity: Earn all trophies in the Alters.
Gold trophies:
- Exceed all expectations: Build the fifth Rapidium Ark.
- Jan Complete: Learn all the lessons from your Alters.
Silver trophies:
- The Ultimate Builder: Build all possible modules.
- Not Just An Object: Give every Alter at least one personal item.
- All by myselves: Create all possible Alters.
- The mission comes first: Build the fourth Rapidium Ark.
- The things we do for love: Betray everybody as the Botanist.
Bronze trophies:
- Nothing’s gonna stop us: Finish Act 1.
- The Survivor: Reach the base.
- Corporate Plug: Start treating the brain mutation using implants.
- Bold Science: Start treating the brain mutation using experimental therapy.
- Her Last Wish: Complete the Technician’s storyline.
- Hidden truth: Complete the Scientist’s storyline.
- Keeping him safe: Complete the Refiner’s storyline.
- Remaking Himself: Complete the Miner’s storyline.
- The Other Man: Complete the Botanist’s storyline.
- You gotta be smart: Complete the Guard’s storyline.
- Happy Sisyphus: Complete the Doctor’s storyline.
- Take it easy, dude: Complete the Shrink’s storyline.
- Two of us: Create the first Alter.
- A place in people’s hearts: Complete the Worker’s storyline.
- Assertiveness: Learn the Technician’s lesson – Assertiveness.
- Resilience: Learn the Botanist’s lesson – Reliance.
- Vulnerability: Learn the Miner’s lesson – Vulnerability.
- Charisma: Learn the Worker’s lesson – Charisma.
- Optimism: Learn the Refiner’s lesson – Optimism.
- Integrity: Learn the Doctor’s lesson – Integrity.
- Chill: Learn the Shrink’s lesson – Chill.
- Shrewdness: Learn the Guard’s lesson – Shrewdness.
- Joy of Life: Learn the Tabula Rasa’s lesson – Joy of Life.
- Dig Deeper: Set up the first outpost.
- Pragmatism: Learn the Scientist’s lesson – Pragmatism.
- Awareness: Unexpected member stays with the crew.
- Who else is there?: Upgrade the Quantum Computer.
- Reunited: Convince the rebels to come back.
- Provide more: Build the second Rapidium Ark.
- We needed that: Build the third Rapidium Ark.
- Let’s roll: Finish the Prologue.
- Smart Management: Start a production uphold.
- Look at all this new space!: Expand the base for the first time.
- Jan’s Moving Village: Expand the base to maximum capacity.
- Baaa!: Pet the sheep
- The Corporate Way: Finish the game with the help of the corporation.
- Maxwell’s Path: Finish the game with Maxwell’s help.
- Advanced Industry: Create the first portion of resources using the Refinery.
- In shield I trust: Walk into an anomaly 20 times.
- The Bridge: Build a bridge over the lava river.
- It ends in flames: Blow up the base.
- We Made It Together: Survive the magnetic storm.
- New Perspective: Get an alternative tattoo with Naranath Bhranthan.
- I deserved this more: Come back to Earth as the Botanist.
- All by myself: Leave your Alters to the mercy of others.
- Into the storm: Finish Act 2.
- Time to go home: Finish Act 3.
- I found you: Find the rebel base.
