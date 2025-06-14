The Alters trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Survival adventure title The Alters features 56 trophies and achievements for players to collect. If you prefer a 100 percent completion of video games, you must unlock every single trophy. The entire list of achievements is divided into various categories: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Ad

Below are all the achievements available in The Alters, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in The Alters

The Alters features 56 trophies in total (Image via 11 bit studios)

Platinum trophy:

Ad

Trending

A Quantum Singularity: Earn all trophies in the Alters.

Gold trophies:

Exceed all expectations : Build the fifth Rapidium Ark.

: Build the fifth Rapidium Ark. Jan Complete: Learn all the lessons from your Alters.

Silver trophies:

The Ultimate Builder: Build all possible modules.

Build all possible modules. Not Just An Object : Give every Alter at least one personal item.

: Give every Alter at least one personal item. All by myselves : Create all possible Alters.

: Create all possible Alters. The mission comes first: Build the fourth Rapidium Ark.

Build the fourth Rapidium Ark. The things we do for love: Betray everybody as the Botanist.

Ad

Bronze trophies:

Nothing’s gonna stop us : Finish Act 1.

: Finish Act 1. The Survivor : Reach the base.

: Reach the base. Corporate Plug : Start treating the brain mutation using implants.

: Start treating the brain mutation using implants. Bold Science : Start treating the brain mutation using experimental therapy.

: Start treating the brain mutation using experimental therapy. Her Last Wish: Complete the Technician’s storyline.

Complete the Technician’s storyline. Hidden truth: Complete the Scientist’s storyline.

Complete the Scientist’s storyline. Keeping him safe: Complete the Refiner’s storyline.

Complete the Refiner’s storyline. Remaking Himself : Complete the Miner’s storyline.

: Complete the Miner’s storyline. The Other Man : Complete the Botanist’s storyline.

: Complete the Botanist’s storyline. You gotta be smart: Complete the Guard’s storyline.

Complete the Guard’s storyline. Happy Sisyphus : Complete the Doctor’s storyline.

: Complete the Doctor’s storyline. Take it easy, dude: Complete the Shrink’s storyline.

Complete the Shrink’s storyline. Two of us: Create the first Alter.

Create the first Alter. A place in people’s hearts: Complete the Worker’s storyline.

Complete the Worker’s storyline. Assertiveness : Learn the Technician’s lesson – Assertiveness.

: Learn the Technician’s lesson – Assertiveness. Resilience : Learn the Botanist’s lesson – Reliance.

: Learn the Botanist’s lesson – Reliance. Vulnerability : Learn the Miner’s lesson – Vulnerability.

: Learn the Miner’s lesson – Vulnerability. Charisma : Learn the Worker’s lesson – Charisma.

: Learn the Worker’s lesson – Charisma. Optimism : Learn the Refiner’s lesson – Optimism.

: Learn the Refiner’s lesson – Optimism. Integrity : Learn the Doctor’s lesson – Integrity.

: Learn the Doctor’s lesson – Integrity. Chill : Learn the Shrink’s lesson – Chill.

: Learn the Shrink’s lesson – Chill. Shrewdness : Learn the Guard’s lesson – Shrewdness.

: Learn the Guard’s lesson – Shrewdness. Joy of Life: Learn the Tabula Rasa’s lesson – Joy of Life.

Learn the Tabula Rasa’s lesson – Joy of Life. Dig Deeper: Set up the first outpost.

Set up the first outpost. Pragmatism : Learn the Scientist’s lesson – Pragmatism.

: Learn the Scientist’s lesson – Pragmatism. Awareness : Unexpected member stays with the crew.

: Unexpected member stays with the crew. Who else is there? : Upgrade the Quantum Computer.

: Upgrade the Quantum Computer. Reunited : Convince the rebels to come back.

: Convince the rebels to come back. Provide more : Build the second Rapidium Ark.

: Build the second Rapidium Ark. We needed that: Build the third Rapidium Ark.

Build the third Rapidium Ark. Let’s roll: Finish the Prologue.

Finish the Prologue. Smart Management: Start a production uphold.

Start a production uphold. Look at all this new space!: Expand the base for the first time.

Expand the base for the first time. Jan’s Moving Village: Expand the base to maximum capacity.

Expand the base to maximum capacity. Baaa!: Pet the sheep

Pet the sheep The Corporate Way: Finish the game with the help of the corporation.

Finish the game with the help of the corporation. Maxwell’s Path: Finish the game with Maxwell’s help.

Finish the game with Maxwell’s help. Advanced Industry: Create the first portion of resources using the Refinery.

Create the first portion of resources using the Refinery. In shield I trust: Walk into an anomaly 20 times.

Walk into an anomaly 20 times. The Bridge : Build a bridge over the lava river.

: Build a bridge over the lava river. It ends in flames : Blow up the base.

: Blow up the base. We Made It Together: Survive the magnetic storm.

Survive the magnetic storm. New Perspective: Get an alternative tattoo with Naranath Bhranthan.

Get an alternative tattoo with Naranath Bhranthan. I deserved this more: Come back to Earth as the Botanist.

Come back to Earth as the Botanist. All by myself: Leave your Alters to the mercy of others.

Leave your Alters to the mercy of others. Into the storm: Finish Act 2.

Finish Act 2. Time to go home : Finish Act 3.

: Finish Act 3. I found you: Find the rebel base.

Ad

Also Read: How to make food for your crew in The Alters

For more guides on The Alters, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.