The best 1911 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

The 1911 handgun is one of three base game pistols in Black Ops Cold War, and each one of them has a place in the current meta.

In general, the pistols are all surprisingly good, especially in close-quarter situations. Choices like the Magnums can even kill just as fast as any shotgun when shots land right. 1911 pistols aren't far off, and they can melt any player that isn't at medium range or further.

Each pistol serves as a secondary. And due to their power at close range, they can save players a wildcard slot that would be required to carry two primary weapons. Pistols also give the player more movement speed in Black Ops Cold War when held in hand, so they are perfect for movement around the map.

As a solo weapon, the 1911 in Black Ops Cold War has the potential to win plenty of gunfights, but the right attachments can completely change the dynamic. Dual wield attachments, for example, have become notorious throughout Black Ops Cold War for the power they possess.

The perfect attachments for the 1911 in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

As with most loadouts in Black Ops Cold War, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a given weapon and compensate for any of the weaknesses that exist. For the 1911, that means capitalizing on the dual wield attachment and adding capacity with range to the weapon.

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 6.53" Task Force

: 6.53" Task Force Body : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Ammunition : Salvo 14 Rnd Fast Mag

: Salvo 14 Rnd Fast Mag Stock: Dual Wield

The Sound Suppressor is the one flex attachment for this 1911 loadout in Black Ops Cold War. It's fantastic for staying hidden and only reduces 15% of the bullet velocity. Other muzzle attachments tend to be useless for this build.

Using a 6.53" Task Force barrel will give every stat that players want, like effective damage range, a massive 120% bullet velocity boost, and additional damage bonuses. The only negatives are recoil and ammo, which won't matter for this loadout.

Considering hip fire will be the only way to use this build, the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight is a must-have, and the only downside is ADS speed decreases. Of course, that won't matter.

Players will run out of ammo fast on the dual wield 1911 build, so a Salvo 14 Rnd Fast Mag is needed. Like previous attachments, it comes at the cost of huge ADS speed decreasing, but that won't matter.

Finally, players need the Dual Wield stock slot for this build to make sense in Black Ops Cold War.

