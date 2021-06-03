The best AMP63 loadout for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season 3

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War's third season has brought many changes and plenty of new content in its wake, including the flashy AMP63 pistol.

Treyarch's inclusion of the AMP63 was slightly unexpected, as it was known to be releasing this season, but it had no concrete date. All the same, the AMP63 joins an increasing cast of sidearms.

Its initial stats and ability aren't particularly promising, however, once the weapon is leveled up, it can start to come into its own as a reliable sidearm in a Black Ops: Cold War player's loadout for either multiplayer or Zombies.

COD Black Ops: Cold War - Attachments that make the AMP63 shine

Image via Activision

The AMP63 has the distinguished honor of being the first fully-automatic pistol released in Black Ops: Cold War. While that likely makes Call of Duty veterans sweat to a degree, as automatic pistols have been ferocious in the past, the AMP63 has significant downsides to balance its potential.

Its damage is not the best given its high rate of fire, and its recoil can be particularly difficult to control without assistance from attachments. It's because of these drawbacks that Black Ops: Cold War players will want to level the gun up significantly before they use it much, as its attachments help mitigate the worst parts of the weapon.

It isn't the worst secondary weapon in Black Ops: Cold War by far, but it isn't considered unbeatable in the current meta either. Treyarch is likely to tweak it in the future as it is a new release, but the weapon, as it currently is, can still be a reliable and useful secondary weapon when needed.

Using the right attachment loadout, the AMP63's substandard damage can be addressed, on top of bringing down its excessive recoil to something more stable.

To bring up damage significantly and reduce recoil kickback, the ideal Black Ops: Cold War loadout is:

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator - While many may opt for a silencer here, the silencer reduces damage and the AMP already suffers from mediocre damage output. The SOCOM helps reduce recoil instead. Just be careful picking your fights, as the radar will be working against you without a silencer.

Barrel: 6.4" Task Force - Increases damage significantly over distance at the expense of recoil. Thanks to the SOCOM, the recoil increase and reduction can cancel eachother out while improving damage potential.

Body: Ember Sighting Point - This may seem somewhat confusing, but is made clear when it comes to the Stock attachment for the AMP63. Since aiming down the sights isn't possible when dual wielding, hip-firing becomes the primary means of taking down opponents. The Ember Sighting Point increases hip-fire accuracy and reveal distance. This attachment is essential for the loadout, as Black Ops: Cold War players' hip spray may be too erratic otherwise.

Magazine: Salvo 22 Rnd - A fantastic add for the loadout. While it usually damages Aim Down Sights (ADS) time significantly, this is completely negated by the dual wielding. Since the ADS debuff is negated, the Salvo becomes a great extended fast mag for those that enjoy hosing the target with bullets. Others may opt for the STANAG magazine here, but the reduction in reload time can be particularly dangerous in a close-range firefight.

Stock: Dual Wield - More or less, the entire loadout predicates on dual wielding. A single AMP63 can get players along in Black Ops: Cold War, but dual wielding these automatic pistols can make a player's secondary weapon into a close-range killer. With two AMPs, the amount of rounds fired can outpace even some submachine guns before reloading.

