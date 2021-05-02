The Diamatti has arguably remained the strongest pistol in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War since the very beginning.

The weapon is often seen as problematic by players who choose not to abuse its power. The fact that the Diamatti has seen some of the loadout combinations it has is enough to make an opposing player's blood boil.

This Black Ops Cold War sidearm is pretty balanced for a pistol, but it does seem like a small amount of ammunition compared to others. For those wanting to show off or simply have a dominant backup, the Diamatti is the right choice.

The best Diamatti loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

There is one key attachment that makes the Diamatti so frustrating for those who go up against one. Since the start of Black Ops Cold War, this loadout has run rampant throughout multiplayer.

It is almost as though the Diamatti has become an unfair abomination of a weapon. It becomes a shotgun, a pistol, and an SMG all in one neat little package. Talk about horrifying ways to die.

Attachments

Muzzle : SOCOM Eliminator

: SOCOM Eliminator Barrel : 7.2″ Task Force

: 7.2″ Task Force Body : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine : Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Stock: Dual Wield

The SOCOM Eliminator focuses on the Diamatti's vertical recoil. It also conceals the muzzle flash pretty well. The negatives are horizontal recoil and shooting move speed.

The 7.2" Task Force barrel has made the Diamatti the deadly Black Ops Cold War pistol that it has become. Overall damage and bullet velocity receive massive boosts from this attachment.

With this pistol, up close battles will be pretty common. This is why the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight is a must. ADS time takes a slight hit, but the hip fire accuracy of the pistol goes up by 40%.

For the magazine attachment, the Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag is wonderful. The weapon's reload speed is boosted, and the overall size of the magazine goes up. Running out of ammo won't be a problem.

Finally, the Dual Wield stock option. That is what makes the Diamatti such a threat in Black Ops Cold War. It rounds out all of the other attachments. Players run with two of these pistols and are nearly unstoppable at that point.