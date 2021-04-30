While not the best quick-scoping sniper in Black Ops Cold War, the LW3 Tundra is still a fun weapon that can pack a deadly punch in multiplayer matches. Despite its heftier mobility, players can balance out the weapon's stats with the right attachments.

Since the release of Black Ops Cold War, the LW3 Tundra has been known for the amount of damage it can deal. The sniper rifle, which is unlocked at level 25, has one of the largest one-shot kill ranges when taking out enemy players. Compared to the other rifles in the game, it has some of the most consistent one-shot kills.

Despite the one-shot potential of the LW3 Tundra, it tends to lose to the Pelington 703 in quick-scope fights in Black Ops Cold War. However, with the right attachments, the LW3 Tundra can give other rifles a run for their money.

What is the best LW3 Tundra loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3?

With any loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3, the idea is to enhance any strengths in a weapon and compensate for its weaknesses.

For the LW3 Tundra, that means enhancing damage or range and compensating with additional speed on the sniper rifle.

The best LW3 Tundra attachments in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Muzzle : Stabilizer .308

: Stabilizer .308 Barrel : 28.2" Tiger Team

: 28.2" Tiger Team Magazine : 7 Rnd

: 7 Rnd Handle : Airborne Elastic Grip

: Airborne Elastic Grip Stock: Raider Pad

Stabilizer .308

The Stabilizer .308 muzzle will remove some of the idle sway on the LW3 Tundra. The muzzle provides some stability and is a wild card attachment slot. It can be replaced by something like a suppressor if needed.

28.2" Tiger Team

Tiger Team barrels are the standard for sniper rifles in Black Ops Cold War Season 3. They provide a ton of stats that help with speed, such as faster reloads, faster fire rates and bullet velocity. On top of that, the barrel gives the sniper a damage boost.

7 Rnd Magazine

It's easy to burn through ammo when using a quick-scope sniper rifle. This is why the 7 Rnd mag is the best option for the LW3 Tundra.

Airborne Elastic Grip

The Airborne Elastic Grip is a staple mobility attachment in Black Ops Cold War. Players can expect flinch resistance, faster ADS speeds and an ability to drop shot when using this grip.

Raider Pad

A Raider Pad will give the LW3 Tundra a faster sprint-to-fire time, which is invaluable for multiplayer and quick-scoping. It makes aggressive playstyles far easier.