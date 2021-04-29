The Krig 6 is one of the most accurate assault rifles found in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War has arrived, and there have been some changes to a variety of weapons. That, of course, means changes to the weapon meta in the eyes of players.

The Krig 6 has always been a solid choice for any player wanting to run with an assault rifle class. The Season 3 update did not change that, because it is still arguably the best and most consistent AR in Black Ops Cold War.

The best Krig 6 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Image via Activision

The Krig 6 is a well-rounded beast and can devastate opponents in close to mid-range engagements. It is also utterly dominant in long-range battles against other assault rifle users in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

Players should opt for the Gunfighter Wild Card when running the Krig 6. It will allow players to use eight attachments on the weapon, which just seems unfair.

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger

19.7″ Ranger Body: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd

40 Rnd Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

The Microflex LED is one of the most basic and popular optics in Black Ops Cold War. Players will be able to line up precision shots with a clear aim with it on. In terms of recoil, the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Grip will virtually eliminate any vertical recoil.

The Krig 6 can hold down some great angles, especially at range, which calls for a 19.7" Ranger barrel attachment. It boosts bullet velocity, allowing the Krig 6 to take down Black Ops Cold War players from various ranges.

Weapon changes in Warzone Season 3:



Nerfs:

• FFAR

• M16

• AUG

• Groza

• Mac-10



Buffs:

• LC10

• Krig 6

• QBZ-83

• FARA 83 pic.twitter.com/2Xpp80tw5k — Warzone News (@WarzoneIntel) April 22, 2021

The Ember Sighting Point is a unique body attachment. It allows the Krig 6 to hip fire with great accuracy and torch opponents, making rivals much easier to finish off.

The 40 Rnd magazine attachment boosts the weapon's ammo capacity, giving players plenty of bullets to spray down enemies without reloading as often.

Ended up buying myself Black Ops Cold War as I've not bought myself anything this year so far 😂



I'm still definitely an AR guy although it helps with how good the Krig-6 is.



Played 5 games of public TDM and I have a 1:76 kd ratio 😂 — Paul Mcginley (@PaulMcG1994) April 18, 2021

The Airborne Elastic Wrap is a mobility monster and greatly increases ADS speed. It'll help Krig 6 users fire much faster during surprise engagements when an opponent rushes around a corner.

Lastly, the Raider Stock is a must as it increases Aim Walking Movement Speed, making strafing much easier. Raider Stock makes it more difficult for the enemy to hit players and less tricky for the player to fire when moving.