New weapons are out in Black Ops Cold War, but the FARA 83 is still one of the most effective weapons in multiplayer. It's still an assault rifle that works well in many loadouts and has a versatile range in the game.

Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War brought some changes to the game, but overall, many of the classes still work the same. Weapons like the FARA 83 or even the Krig 6 still serve the same purpose in the Multiplayer game. They dispense high damage with good accuracy at varying ranges.

The standard attachments are typically used for the FARA 83 which makes it a powerful option in Black Ops Cold War.

The best FARA 83 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

With any loadout in Black Ops Cold War, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a weapon and compensate for any of its weaknesses. For the FARA 83, that means capitalizing on control and versatility, while giving boosts to speed and effective damage range.

Best attachemnts for the FARA 83 in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Muzzle : Muzzle Break 5.56

: Muzzle Break 5.56 Barrel : 18.1" Takedown

: 18.1" Takedown Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Handle : GRU Elastic Wrap

: GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Muzzle Break 5.56

The muzzle is the most debatable attachment, but it doesn't hurt to add more control to the FARA 83 in Black Ops Cold War. Using the Muzzle Break 5.56 will add additional control to both the horizontal and vertical recoil of the weapon, with only minor setbacks when compared to other attachments.

18.1" Takedown

Effective damage range barrels are some of the strongest attachments in Black Ops Cold War, and the Takedown is no different. The FARA 83 is already proficient at different ranges, but this barrel will ensure the assault rifle can hit and can take a player down before they get away at longer ranges.

Spetsnaz Grip

This is another attachment that minimizes horizontal and vertical recoil. However, it's even more effective than the muzzle break and there isn't much of a debate on this grip. It makes the FARA 83 feel far more accurate and enemy players will go down quick when there's no recoil to deal with.

GRU Elastic Wrap

Another staple attachment, this is the wrap that allows players to dropshot, while providing flinch resistance and ADS speed increases. It has almost everything a good attachment needs.

KGB Skeletal Stock

The KGB Skeletal Stock on the FARA 83 provides mobility stats like sprint to fire time and walking speed while using the ADS feature. It can balance out the other attachments and their negatives. Players can choose to use a red dot sight over this or the muzzle break if they feel the need.