Black Ops Cold War Season 3 has started with a bang, with some of the game's weapons receiving changes.

Call of Duty will deliver lots of content in Season 3, but nothing might shake up the game more than some of these changes. There has been a significant shift in the meta.

Black Ops Cold War has some new guns, kept some old ones, and all of them can be useful. However, not all of them are the most popular and most powerful, and some weapons in Season 3 are just plain better.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 weapons in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

#5 - Streetsweeper

Image via Activision

The Streetsweeper is the best shotgun in Black Ops Cold War and an absolute monster in the right hands. It has a very manageable recoil, an insane fire rate, and crazy power. On maps where close-quarter engagements are inevitable, roll up with a Streetsweeper and clean house.

#4 - Diamatti

Image via Activision

The Diamatti initially had incredible usefulness in Warzone, so players gave it a try in its home game, Black Ops Cold War, too. They were not disappointed and still aren't.

As a secondary sidearm, it is like having another primary weapon and almost an unfair advantage. For accurate players, the Diamatti can wreck shop.

#3 - LC10

Image via Activision

The LC10 immediately became one of the best weapons in Black Ops Cold War. Even with a nerf, it remains dominant and is a current fan favorite.

Submachine guns reign supreme in this iteration of Call of Duty, making the LC10 a must-have for those who like to spray. It is pretty powerful, with solid accuracy and a great rate of fire.

#2 - PPSH

Image via Activision

The PPSH is an iconic Call of Duty weapon. It is just above the LC10 and is definitely the best SMG in Black Ops Cold War. Season 3 has seen yet another start controlled by an SMG meta.

The PPSH shoots super fast and can tear down entire enemy squads in no time. Massive firepower and accuracy are where it shines.

#1 - Krig 6

Image via Activision

At this point, it is going to take a lot for a weapon to overcome the Krig 6. Black Ops Cold War started with a showcase of assault rifles, and while the most used weapons have changed over time, the Krig 6 hasn't faltered one bit.

Upgrading the Krig 6 and getting a solid loadout together practically removes recoil and can make it a powerhouse in any mode.