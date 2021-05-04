Black Ops Cold War is one of the most content-filled Call of Duty titles in history, and Season 3 keeps pumping things out.

Up next for Black Ops Cold War is the release of yet another new weapon - the CARV.2 Tactical Rifle - debuting in Multiplayer and Warzone.

A few new weapons will soon arrive in Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War, but the CARV.2 will ensure that it starts with a bang. As always, a new weapon means a new meta for a short while, so be sure to unlock this bad boy.

How to unlock the CARV.2 Tactical Rifle in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

The CARV.2 will enter Black Ops Cold War as another three-round burst Tactical Rifle, and there are many different ways to unlock it.

The first, of course, is to spend money. There is a bundle coming to the Black Ops Cold War store that will include the CARV.2. Purchase that, and the new Tactical Rifle will be yours.

This week in Black Ops Cold War:



- The new CARV.2 tactical rifle arrives (in-game challenge or bundle to unlock)

- Yamantau + Diesel 24/7 Playlist

- Party Games (Sticks & Stones, Prop Hunt, & Gun Game)

- Gunfight Blueprints pic.twitter.com/x9zbxK7hN2 — Bittu Technical World (@world_bittu) May 4, 2021

For those who will be purchasing the gun, selecting the Plastik Prototype Bundle may be the way to go. The Plastik Prototype Bundle will give players access to a brand new weapon blueprint for the CARV.2.

For a more traditional way of unlocking this new Black Ops Cold War weapon, players will have to complete a set of challenges. The challenges have not been released yet, so it isn't currently certain what needs to be done.

Ready for that CARV.2 to drop.. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/tmXvrWEgbP — S3MTX 💸 (@S3MTX_) May 4, 2021

The CARV.2's official arrival will probably be the first chance for players to see what challenges await. In the meantime, prepare for a new weapon to be used across Black Ops Cold War.

The CARV.2 has been described as a stand-out weapon in the Tactical Rifle category. It will have high bullet velocity, significant damage, solid recoil control, and a ton of ammo from the get-go.