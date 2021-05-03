Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3's first post-launch Operator 'Knight' is now available

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is well underway, and players can now get their hands on the latest Operator in the game, Knight.

Knight is the latest addition to the roster after Wraith and Captain Price, joining the game as a fresh arrival to the Warsaw Pact.

Here's everything players need to know about Knight, his backstory, how to get him and other details.

Everything players need to know about 'Knight' in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Unlike Wraith, Knight cannot be acquired for free in Black Ops Cold War Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Knight is available as part of the “Knight Operator” bundle from the in-game store. Players can expect the following items from the bundle:

“Brute” Operator Skin

“Kingmaker” Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Sweeping Conquest” Legendary LMG Blueprint

“Storming Raider” Emblem

“Langskip” Weapon Charm

“Bird of Prey” Finishing Move

“Choke Point” Reticle

1 animated Calling Card

As for who Knight is, Activision has provided the following character bio and backstory for the enigmatic Operator in Black Ops Cold War Season 3.

Full Name: Roman Gray

Date of Birth: 09/15/1937

Faction: Warsaw Pact

Blood Type: O+

First Language: English

Service: Ex-MI6, Perseus

Roman “Knight” Gray enlisted in the army at the age of 18, marking the start of a long and violent military career. Five years later, he was deployed to the Congo as part of the UNOC (United Nations Operation in the Congo) peacekeeping force. Wounded during the Siege of Jadotville, Gray was held as a POW for a month. Upon his return, he was promoted to sáirsint (sergeant), a bright beginning to a soon tarnished reputation.

Gray was soon demoted to Ceannaire (corporal) following the violent disciplining of a subordinate. A year later, he was dishonorably discharged for starting a fight with a superior officer.

In 1965, Gray was recruited by MI6. Fragments of poorly redacted CIA documents suggest he may have been involved in several extrajudicial killings of high-ranking members of foreign intelligence agencies. It was later discovered that Gray was responsible for the wet-work training of an MI6 operative captured during a failed assassination attempt against Soviet leadership.

His MI6 career was terminated in 1980 when Gray was dismissed from service due to "unbecoming" conduct during SIS/MI6 operations carried out in Afghanistan while supporting mujahideen operations against occupying Soviet forces.

With his career in shambles, Knight turned to Perseus. Given free rein to exact his vengeance on everything NATO, he gleefully enlisted.

