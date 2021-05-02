Black Ops Cold War Season 3 saw some big changes to the weapon meta, including light machine guns.

The Stoner 63 was arguably the best LMG and one of the best guns in Black Ops Cold War. The best LMG title may still belong to it, but it took a major hit when the weapon nerfs of Season 3 unfolded.

Light machine guns are not the most popular weapons overall. That is especially true in a Black Ops Cold War meta dominated by submachine guns and snipers. That is why an LMG can surprise opponents.

The best Stoner 63 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

As a light machine gun, the Stoner 63 is extremely slow. It is also quite accurate, powerful, and has plenty of ammo. It is a give-or-take scenario with any LMG in Black Ops Cold War.

Gave Cold War another shot today and tried new guns and modes. Had a lot of fun.



But holy damn, these players abusing the Stoner & Dual Diamatti’s kill the fun. I cannot believe an LMG has better ADS time than some Assault Rifles.



If those guns get nerfs, will be 10x more fun — KRNG ProReborn (@ProRebornYT) March 12, 2021

The best loadout for the Stoner 63 is pretty similar to those from the past, prior to its Season 3 changes. It is a good weapon to simply rain fire down on enemies and give them fits.

Attachments

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 20.7″ Match Grade

: 20.7″ Match Grade Optic : AN/PVS-4 Thermal

: AN/PVS-4 Thermal Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

In Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, closer range engagements will come along pretty often. This is why the Agency Suppressor is a good choice. It does reduce damage range and bullet velocity but increases vertical recoil control and conceals the muzzle flash.

Up next is the 20.7" Match Grade barrel. This attachment removes a bit of sprinting move speed but immediately reverts any damage range issues. It also refuses a 100% increase to the effective damage range.

The optic choice is a fun one. It provides thermal imaging and a 2.3x magnification. This will highlight Black Ops Cold War opponents in all lighting conditions.

Cold war weapons better ttk than the ram:

-ak-47: 500ms

-stoner 63- 499



Not counting tac rifles but I think type 63 is too and I think the krig and stuff were buffed to be viable this past update but unsure if this spreadsheet is up to date. — Mikerich94 (@Mikerich941) April 27, 2021

Field Agent Grip is a great option for the underbarrel attachment. Shooting move speed is lowered, which doesn't harm the Stoner 63 much. Horizontal and vertical recoil both receive boosts.

The final attachment is the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This popular handle attachment increases ADS time and flinch resistance in Black Ops Cold War but does lower shooting move speed and sprint to fire time.