Black Ops Cold War Season 3 saw some big changes to the weapon meta, including light machine guns.
The Stoner 63 was arguably the best LMG and one of the best guns in Black Ops Cold War. The best LMG title may still belong to it, but it took a major hit when the weapon nerfs of Season 3 unfolded.
Light machine guns are not the most popular weapons overall. That is especially true in a Black Ops Cold War meta dominated by submachine guns and snipers. That is why an LMG can surprise opponents.
The best Stoner 63 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3
As a light machine gun, the Stoner 63 is extremely slow. It is also quite accurate, powerful, and has plenty of ammo. It is a give-or-take scenario with any LMG in Black Ops Cold War.
The best loadout for the Stoner 63 is pretty similar to those from the past, prior to its Season 3 changes. It is a good weapon to simply rain fire down on enemies and give them fits.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 20.7″ Match Grade
- Optic: AN/PVS-4 Thermal
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
In Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, closer range engagements will come along pretty often. This is why the Agency Suppressor is a good choice. It does reduce damage range and bullet velocity but increases vertical recoil control and conceals the muzzle flash.
Up next is the 20.7" Match Grade barrel. This attachment removes a bit of sprinting move speed but immediately reverts any damage range issues. It also refuses a 100% increase to the effective damage range.
The optic choice is a fun one. It provides thermal imaging and a 2.3x magnification. This will highlight Black Ops Cold War opponents in all lighting conditions.
Field Agent Grip is a great option for the underbarrel attachment. Shooting move speed is lowered, which doesn't harm the Stoner 63 much. Horizontal and vertical recoil both receive boosts.
The final attachment is the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This popular handle attachment increases ADS time and flinch resistance in Black Ops Cold War but does lower shooting move speed and sprint to fire time.