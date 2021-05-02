The Milano 821 has become one of the most reliable submachine guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Season 3 has seen a ton of changes in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Weapon changes, new maps, and a shift in the meta is always something players need to look out for.

The good news is that the Milano 821 can still be the friend that Black Ops Cold War players call to when they are in trouble. Several players have even gone as far as to call it overpowered since the new season began.

The best Milano 821 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

The Milano 821 is one of the tiniest weapons in Black Ops Cold War. That gives it plenty of speed for those who like to run and gun with their submachine guns in multiplayer.

Picked Cold War back up, I had a Milano unlocked but no idea where from. I really like it ;-; pic.twitter.com/fN6pj0FY4y — Miss Heartseeker (@MissHeartseeker) April 27, 2021

It also has some solid ammo capabilities and firepower. The best loadout for the Milano 821 in Season will take a look at its positives and build upon it while also giving some improvement to its negatives.

Attachments

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 10.6" Task Force

10.6" Task Force Underbarrel : Foregrip

: Foregrip Magazine : STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

: STANAG 55 Rnd Drum Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

The Infantry Compensator takes away a bit of horizontal recoil, where the Milano doesn't really have such problems. However, it adds a boost to vertical recoil, making this Black Ops Cold War SMG easier to control.

The barrel attachment should be the 10.6" Task Force. Max starting ammo and both types of recoil control are hampered. Damage, effective damage range, and bullet velocity receive massive increases, though.

The basic Foregrip underbarrel attachment has no setbacks for Milano 821 in Black Ops Cold War. It reverts some of the horizontal recoil issues so that it doesn't reach disaster levels.

I wonder if I should go back to Cold War I wonder if they nerfed the milano pic.twitter.com/GAK87efGGQ — Abey (@Abey____) May 1, 2021

For Magazine, players should choose the STANAG 55 Rnd Drum. It provides a ton of ammunition for this submachine gun. This will make it much easier to wipe out more than one player before having to reload.

Lastly, the Airborne Elastic Wrap will finish off the attachments. Flinch resistance and ADS time also get a huge buff. Shooting move speed and sprint to fire time fall just a little, but that isn't enough to destroy this Black Ops Cold War weapon's usefulness.