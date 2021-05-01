Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has some incredible submachine guns, including the MAC-10.

Arriving in Season 1, the MAC-10 has not slowed down one bit. Now in Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War, this SMG has seen some changes, but nothing that keeps it from dominating multiplayer like it always has.

Along with the AK-74u and the MP5, the selection of SMGs is absolutely amazing. The MAC-10 can make a case for being the best one out of the bunch though, with a proper loadout to back it up.

The best MAC-10 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Without any attachments, the MAC-10 is a beast in Black Ops Cold War. The fully automatic SMG has the most amazing handling speeds when compared to other submachine guns.

Firepower, accuracy, and ammunition are all fairly balanced out for the MAC-10. Adding a solid loadout to this weapon does nothing but improve upon it. Use the Gunfighter Wildcard and eight attachments will make it nearly unstoppable.

Attachments

Optic : Millstop Reflex

: Millstop Reflex Muzzle : Muzzle Brake 9

: Muzzle Brake 9 Barrel : 6.5" Rifled

: 6.5" Rifled Body : Steady Aim Laser

: Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Magazine : Vandal Speed Loader

: Vandal Speed Loader Handle : Speed Tape

: Speed Tape Stock: Tactical Stock

This massive set of attachments will make the MAC-10 look incredibly goofy in Black Ops Cold War, but it will be an absolute unit of a weapon. Starting with the optic, it is nothing fancy. It just gives a clean view of the enemy.

Muzzle Brake 9 simply gives a small boost to vertical recoil control. The 6.5' Rifled barrel increases this Black Ops Cold War weapon's effective damage range, but does reduce sprinting move speed just a bit.

Steady Aim Laser gives the MAC-10 a 20% increase to hip fire accuracy. The Bruiser Grip makes melee quickness 40% faster for those who like to get up close and personal with the weapon and maybe a knife.

The Vandal Speed Loader reduces ADS time by a bit, but gives a solid boost to reload quickness and max starting ammo. That can be essential for those who run and gun in Black Ops Cold War and pick up large scorestreaks.

Speed Tape reverts the Vandal Speed Loader con of ADS time. It provides a 10% ADS time increase. Last up the is Tactical Stock. This Black Ops Cold War attachment has one effect, to increase aim walking movement speed by 20%.