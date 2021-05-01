The MP5 is a dominant submachine gun in Black Ops Cold War that has been in Call of Duty for years.

For players looking to pick up an SMG in Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War, look no further than the MP5. Not only is it a brutal weapon that will make opponents rage, it is downright fun to play with.

Season 3 saw a ton of weapon and meta changes, but the quickness of the MP5 can never be replaced. Mobility and fire rate are what it excels at, delivering a satisfying experience to whoever loads in with one.

The best MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Image via Activision

This fully automatic submachine gun does wonders all by itself. It fires incredibly fast and has hardly any recoil. The control of the MP5 paired with the ironsights of the weapon is almost unfair.

Black Ops Cold War players will find that this weapon can be used on any map, to run and gun, hold down angles, or simply assault the enemy team. They will also notice that this gun's best Cold War loadout works perfectly in Warzone as well.

Attachments

Barrel: 9.5" Task Force

9.5" Task Force Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammo: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

STANAG 50 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Speed Tape

First up for attachments is the 9.5" Task Force barrel. Recoil and starting ammunition take a hit here, but overall weapon effectiveness is increased. Damage, range, and bullet velocity all see an increase.

No Stock gives the MP5 a better sprint to fire time for those who like to run and gun. Hip fire accuracy is lowered, but Black Ops Cold War players should have no problem adjusting to that change.

The Field Agent Grip fights back at the barrel's recoil reduction. Shooting move speed goes down a bit, but both vertical and horizontal recoil control receive great boosts.

ngl the cold war mp5 feels mad good pic.twitter.com/7Z2CpE0C9e — TBD Chuckles (@ChucklesBTW) April 30, 2021

The ammo attachment of a STANAG 50 Rnd Drum also reverts some barrel effects. The overall increased ammo capacity does wonders with such a high fire rate burning through bullets.

Lastly is the Speed Tape. Being able to fire off rounds quickly in Black Ops Cold War is essential. This attachment simply increases the MP5's Aim Down Sight Time, allowing the user to lock in on a target quicker.