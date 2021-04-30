The AK-74u is one of the most iconic weapons in Call of Duty history and has returned in Black Ops Cold War.

Since the release of the most recent COD, the AK-74u has been a dominant submachine in the game's multiplayer. Black Ops Cold War players often live or die with this weapon.

Of course, Season 3 has seen a ton of adjustments to Black Ops Cold War weapons and their meta. That doesn't mean the AK-74u still can't reign supreme as the go-to submachine gun.

The best AK-74u loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

The AK-74u is a fully automatic submachine. It already comes with incredible damage and solid recoil control right out of the box. That just makes adding attachments to it a bonus.

Players want to know what the best AK-74u loadout is. It isn't anything fancy. It only takes a few tweaks to the Black Ops Cold War SMG to make it a speedy weapon.

Attachments

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

: KGB Skeletal Stock Magazine : VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag

: VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag Handle : Speed Tape

: Speed Tape Laser: Steady Aim Laser

The Agency Suppressor is a great attachment for stealthy players in Black Ops Cold War. Up close and personal means the range and bullet velocity decrease don't matter. Concealing the muzzle flash and gaining some vertical recoil control is of high value.

The KGB Skeletal Stock reduces hip fire accuracy a bit, but greatly increases some mobility aspects. Increases are seen in sprint to fire time and aim walking movement speed.

More ammo is essential in Black Ops Cold War to keep streaks going. ADS speed is lowered a bit with the VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag, but reload quickness, mag ammo capacity, ammo capacity, and max starting ammo all jump greatly.

Some of that ADS speed reduction can be taken back with the Speed Tape attachment. There are no negatives to it. It simply puts 10% of Aim Down Sight Time back into the AK-74u.

The Steady Aim Laser has the same effect in Black Ops Cold War. It will remove the previous detriment just a bit. The stock attachment weakened the hip fire accuracy and this add 20% back to it.