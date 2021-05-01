The AK-47 has been a staple of Call of Duty games and is one of the strongest weapons in Black Ops Cold War.

Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War has arrived and players have been testing the waters for a new meta. Adjustments to weapons have seen a massive shift, but submachine guns are still reigning supreme.

Those gutsy enough to load in with an AK-47, though, will be extremely satisfied. Keeping distance and mowing opponents down with the AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is a breeze.

The best AK-47 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

The Black Ops Cold War AK-47 is pretty tanky. It deals a ton of damage, but the recoil is manageable. The weapon also has a fairly quick kill speed, making it a great counter to the current meta.

Five attachments will do just fine, allowing the Wildcard to focus on other areas. These five attachments will make sure the AK-47 dominates in Black Ops Cold War Season 3 like it always has.

Attachments

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: KGB Eliminator

KGB Eliminator Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd

40 Rnd Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

The Axial Arms 3x is one of the most popular optics in Black Ops Cold War as it provides players with a clean and clear view of the battlefield. Mid to long ranges will be easy to target.

The KGB Eliminator muzzle conceals the muzzle flash and adds to the vertical recoil control of the AK-47. However, horizontal recoil control and shooting move speed are reduced slightly.

The underbarrel attachment, the Spetsnaz Grip, takes another hit at shooting move speed. Vertical recoil control goes up once more and the problems with horizontal recoil control are removed though.

For the magazine attachment, the basic 40 Rnd will do. Reload quickness goes down a tad, but magazine ammo capacity, max starting ammo, and ammo capacity are all increased quite a bit.

Finally, the handle attachment should be the GRU Elastic Wrap. Being able to aim while being fired upon Black Ops Cold War is crucial, and ADS time and Flinch resistance get a nice boost here.