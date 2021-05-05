Scorestreaks are some of the coolest ways to advance a game in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Scorestreaks can help players find eliminations, dictate the pace of the game, and overall, just plain frustrate the opposing team. With each new Season of Black Ops Cold War, new content is added and meta changes are made.

Season 3 is no exception to that rule. A new scorestreak has been added by the name of Strafe Run. Does it match up with the other scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War to break into the top five?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

#5 - Gunship

Image via Activision

The Gunship is a massive scorestreak. It takes players a long time to get there, but is worth every ounce of sweat put into achieving it. Black Ops Cold War players get to be the gunner of a close air support gunship. This lets them rain down fire onto the enemies on the battlefield. If it wasn't so costly, it may be the best.

#4 - Strafe Run

Image via Activision

The newest scorestreak in Black Ops Cold War does in fact make it into the top five. For 5000 score, players can call in a Strafe Run. A pair of jet fighters make a run over the map, firing upon enemies with bullets and rockets. There is a ton of potential for kills with this scorestreak, especially in objective based modes.

#3 - Cruise Missile

Image via Activision

The Cruise Missile is one of the go-to scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War. Players who obtain this with 3500 score are able to steer a trio of missiles into battle. They have boost and air brake controls for precision aim. Secondary missiles auto-fire at painted targets, while the user leads the charge into whatever enemy awaits below.

#2 - Spy Plane

Image via Activision

The Spy Plane is one of the best scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It is arguably better than the H.A.R.P. because of its much lower cost. The Spy Plane, often referred to as a UAV in other COD games, reveals enemy positions on the map, making it easier to hunt down opponents.

#1 - Care Package

Image via Activision

Nothing will ever top the Care Package scorestreak in any Call of Duty game. In Black Ops Cold War, it requires a score on the low side of 2000. A random scorestreak is dropped in. The only downside is the possibility of getting killed and it being stolen. Otherwise, players could end up with a scorestreak of much higher value.