Released in Black Ops Cold War Season 2, the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle carries over its usefulness to Season 3.

Bolt-action sniper rifles are always divisive when it comes to games like Black Ops Cold War. They can be super powerful but also be lacking in some areas that make other weapons great.

The ZRG 20mm is a long-range monster. It has incredible bullet velocity, does insane damage, but falls short in mobility. Black Ops Cold War players can drop enemies in one shot, but that one shot better count.

The best ZRG 20mm loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Image via Activision

Massive weapon tuning changes took place to start off Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War. The good news is that snipers remained untouched for the most part. The ZRG 20mm remains intact.

Don't let anyone tell you otherwise, the snipers in Black Ops: Cold War are broken beyond belief. They've never been fun to fight against in any CoD game but these are on a whole other level. They need to be nerfed HARD, especially since they added the ZRG 20mm. Absolute trash. — Kachowski (@TheBigKachowski) April 19, 2021

This weapon is an absolute juggernaut when it comes to taking down enemies. The right loadout will maintain its power, but try and make it a little more mobile to keep up with the fast-paced Black Ops Cold War action.

Attachments

Barrel : 39.3" Rapid Fire

: 39.3" Rapid Fire Underbarrel : Front Grip

: Front Grip Magazine : 5 Rnd

: 5 Rnd Handle : Serpent Wrap

: Serpent Wrap Stock: Marathon Pad

This class makes the ZRG 20mm a dream sniper for campers, quick-scopes, and all others alike. Start with the 39.3" Rapid Fire barrel to give a simple boost to fire rate by 15%.

From there, choose the Front Grip underbarrel. This may seem questionable for a Black Ops Cold War sniper rifle, but the 30% increase to both horizontal and vertical recoil makes lining up those next shots much more accurate.

Next is the 5 Rnd magazine attachment. The weapon only normally has three rounds, so giving it five simply increases its ammo capacity. While it reduces reload quickness, it does not tank mobility like other magazine attachments.

The Serpent Wrap is arguably better here than the Airborne Elastic Wrap. ADS time is increased, and sprint-to-fire time is decreased. Shooting move speed is left alone here, though, allowing quick Black Ops Cold War players to perform better.

Finally, the Marathon Pad should be the stock attachment. It simply reverts the reduction in sprint-to-fire time. That allows for quicker scoping after running, making those sick clips much more obtainable.