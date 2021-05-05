Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War saw a wide variety of weapon tuning adjustments, including massive nerfs to every single light machine gun.

The Stoner 63, M60, and the RPD all received major changes as Black Ops Cold War Season 3 arrived. Some fans jumped with joy, and others who found solace in their LMG felt the opposite.

Thankfully for fans, it isn't the end of the line for the LMG class of weapons. A solid loadout can still make the RPD a viable option in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. The RPD could very well become the best LMG in the game.

The best RPD loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Image via Activision

Like any light machine gun, the RPD packs a huge punch and comes with a ton of ammo. That allows Black Ops Cold War players to spray a barrage of bullets on enemies.

FINALLY unlocked the gold camo for my RPD on Cold War today! Been grinding out the last few killstreaks for 3 FEKKIN DAYS! #CallofDutyBlackOpsColdWar #goldcamo #damnshepurdy #girlgamer pic.twitter.com/eVK7hgWXKx — Edda Jorgenson (@klanafedda) May 2, 2021

Of course, LMGs are notorious for their lack of mobility. The RPD also has less than desirable range. The best loadout will give a boost to these shortcomings and make the RPD a pretty solid weapon.

Attachments

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 20.3″ Task Force

: 20.3″ Task Force Optic : SUSAT Multizoom

: SUSAT Multizoom Ammunition : Salvo 125 RND Fast Mag

: Salvo 125 RND Fast Mag Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

The GRU Suppressor knocks the RPD down a bit in terms of bullet velocity and damage range. Those are areas it already struggles with. Muzzle flash is concealed, and vertical recoil control is upped, however.

Reverting the damage deduction for the muzzle attachment is the job of the barrel attachment. The 20.3" Task Force in Black Ops Cold War will give the RPD back some of its damage capabilities.

The SUSAT Multizoom optic is a great choice. It provides alternate magnifications, with a 2x and a 4x. Players can toggle between the options depending on what the situation calls for.

RPD/PP/FARA fml smh #ColdWar — Devonta Smith is a Eagle!!!! (@Yeezy77_) April 24, 2021

For ammunition, the Salvo 125 Rnd Fast Mag is the way to go. It increases the already substantial amount of ammunition in the magazine. Also, reload time is knocked down quite a bit. ADS speeds do lower, though.

Last up is the GRU Elastic Wrap. This reverts the mobility issues caused by the ammo attachment. ADS time is increased by 30%, allowing the RPD to keep up with some of the quicker weapons in Black Ops Cold War.