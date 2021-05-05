KSP 45 isn't the most popular SMG in Black Ops Cold War, but it can certainly hold its own.

While Season 3 saw a ton of weapon changes, the SMG category really only slowed down just a tiny bit. That means any weapon from that category remains a threat, as it has always been.

KSP 45 is a burst-firing submachine gun. It does high damage with decent range, but of course, controlling the weapon and being accurate at longer ranges could be hard.

The best KSP 45 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Image via Activision

Overall, KSP 45 is a mid-level submachine gun in Black Ops Cold War. That is what makes it so dangerous. Not many players expect to go up against one with a solid set of attachments behind it.

How is the KSP 45 a better weapon on Call of Duty Black ops Cold War than the AUG. I have the best attachments on AUG and my KD with the AUG is worse than my KD with the KSP 45. — I-D-M (@daconsciouswon) April 11, 2021

A good loadout for the KSP 45 is one that allows it to rival other SMGs. It gets an insane amount of upgrades along with a more controllable recoil. Using the Gunfighter Wildcard will give it additional attachment slots.

Attachments

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 10.5" Task Force

: 10.5" Task Force Body : Steady Aim Laser

: Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel : Front Grip

: Front Grip Magazine : STANAG 48 Rnd

: STANAG 48 Rnd Handle : Airborne Elastic Wrap

: Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

The Agency Suppressor will keep the weapon of the radar when firing and increases its vertical recoil control. The only downside is a lowered effective damage range, which shouldn't worry Black Ops Cold War players too much.

The 10.5" Task Force makes this an incredibly strong SMG in Black Ops Cold War. Damage, effective damage range and bullet velocity all receive a boost. The downsides are max starting ammo and both vertical and horizontal recoil control.

The Steady Aim Laser simply raises hip fire accuracy with no cons. The Front Grip is similar, with 15% more horizontal recoil control and no downsides.

•M16- more recoil than aug, but better range, and damage

•AUG- more accurate than m16, and better speed, but with lower damage, less recoil, and range

•Milano 821- give it more damage, maybe less speedy in return

•KSP 45- same thing as in Cold War, burst delay, and range — #KRNG YeetusDeletus (@yeetusdeletusYT) April 21, 2021

The STANAG 48 Rnd does take away from ADS and reload quickness, but returns its ammunition capabilities to a reasonable level. This will allow for many more eliminations in Black Ops Cold War before having to reload.

The Airborne Elastic Wrap is one of the game's most popular attachments. Sprint to fire time and shooting move speed take a slight hit. The boosts come in the form of ADS time, flinch resistance, and the ability to aim while going prone.

The last attachment will be the Raider Stock. Hip fire accuracy does fall a bit, but sprint to fire time and aim walking movement speeds both get moved back to even levels, making the KSP 45 a quick killing, controllable beast in Black Ops Cold War.