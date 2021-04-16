The 725 was one of the deadliest weapons in Modern Warfare and still packs a punch in Warzone.

There are different ways to build a 725 in Warzone, and the intent of the player can change which attachments are best in the loadout. Players can use a close-range cannon or a longer-range rifle variant. However, in most cases, a long-range variant of the 725 in Warzone makes more sense when there are already better shotguns that excel at close range.

Keep in mind that a 725 still isn't the top-tier choice for a weapon in the current meta of Warzone. Having said that, it still has the potential to take other players down fast. A loadout and a set of attachments make the double-barrel shotgun a fun weapon to use.

What is the best 725 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2?

For most loadouts in Warzone, the idea is to enhance the strengths of a weapon and compensate for any of its weaknesses.

The attachments for this 725 loadout have the same idea, but they are focused on creating a certain build rather than enhancing the default stats.

The best attachments for a long-range 725 in Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 32" Competition

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: Slug Rounds

Optic: APX5 Holographic Sight

Monolithic Suppressor

This muzzle attachment is one of two that can be used on the 725. The Monolithic Suppressor is the safest option, with added sound suppression. Using a choke is a second option. It offers a bit more range, but the choke itself is a bit redundant.

Tempus 32" Competition

A Tempus Competition barrel is just another attachment that will increase the range needed for this 725 loadout. Like the choke, it has a tighter bullet spread, but it's still the best option for a barrel in this case.

Ranger Foregrip

Players need recoil stability after damage range, and the Ranger Foregrip offers just that. Two shots in succession are much easier with this grip equipped on the 725.

Slug Rounds

Equipping the slug rounds is what gives the 725 better range and one-shot damage. Without the slug rounds, the build loses its potential. However, players will need to be accurate with the rounds.

Optic

This is kept vague because optics are always subjective. The holographic listed can be used as a default point in Warzone, but what works best will differ from player to player.