The best AK-47 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

The AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War is one of the most powerful assault rifles, and weapons, in general. With the right attachments, it can feel unstoppable.

How the weapon works needs to be broken down before the right attachments can be added. The AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War is incredibly potent, especially over close to medium-ranges.

All that firepower comes at a cost, though. It can be somewhat tricky to control the recoil of the AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War, especially over longer ranges. That means some of the attachments will need to be geared to control, and enhance the weapon's power.

Black Ops Cold War AK-47 attachments

The AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Treyarch)

Muzzle: KGB Eliminator/Suppressor

In terms of pure stats, the KGB Eliminator is the go-to for the muzzle slot in Black Ops Cold War. It provides muzzle flash concealment, and more importantly, a massive increase to vertical recoil control. It comes at the expense of shooting move speed and horizontal recoil control, but it's worth it.

A suppressor option was added because it comes down to preference. The suppressor doesn't add tangible benefits through stats, and actually hurts the weapon with stat decreases. But if a suppressor lets players run around the map unnoticed and pick up a lot more killstreaks, it can technically be better.

Barrel: 18.2" Takedown

Advertisement

Both 18.2" barrel attachments for the AK-47 are excellent. One increases bullet velocity and range, which could be a good option. But the Takedown increases damage range up to 150%, which means taking people down at almost any distance.

In some cases, that could be a diminishing return, and the Reinforced barrel would be better. But overall, the Takedown is great for the AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War.

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

This grip provides recoil control stats for horizontal recoil and vertical. Even better is the fact that it only takes away some shooting move speed. That recoil control boost is huge on a weapon like the AK-47.

Also read: The best FFAR 1 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

For almost every assault rifle, the final handle wrap will be the best option for stats and function. It has three incredibly helpful stats. A 30% increase to ADS speed, 90% flinch resistance, and the ability to aim while going prone.

In other words, every good stat on top of being able to drop shot with the AK-47.

Fifth Slot: Sight or KGB Skeletal Stock

Much like the suppressor option, the fifth slot is going to come down to preference. For pure stats, the Skeletal Stock is going to provide sprint to fire speed and aim walking movement speed in large numbers. However, if a player doesn't do well with the iron sight of the AK-47, then it's all pointless.

If a sight is going to help land shots, and more kills are gained by it, it is worth more than pure numbers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and what may seem the best for one may not be so for another.