The FFAR 1 is the last assault rifle to be unlocked in Black Ops Cold War.

Many weapons in Black Ops Cold War can do the trick, however, there are certainly some that stand out over others. The FFAR 1 isn't particularly amazing, but with the right loadout, it can do the job better than several other weapons.

The FFAR 1 is a gun that focuses on its fire rate. Compared to other assault rifles, the fire rate is where it shines. The best loadout for this weapon in Black Ops Cold War will keep it deadly by controlling the recoil and giving it enough ammo to outlast the enemies.

The best FFAR 1 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 19.5 Reinforced Heavy

19.5 Reinforced Heavy Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine : 34 Round

: 34 Round Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

Using Gunfighter as the Wildcard is essential here. It allows weapons in Black Ops Cold War to go well over the attachment limit. Instead of five it gives the FFAR 1 eight slots. Most importantly in this set up, are the barrel, the body, and the magazine.

The barrel choices are all great, but the 19.5 Reinforced Heavy barrel is nice and balanced. It doesn't focus too much on range or velocity, instead meeting in the middle to give a decent boost to both.

Advertisement

The body sees the standard Steady Aim Laser. The hipfire accuracy upgrade is great without limiting the ADS speed too much.

Image via Activision

The simple 34 Round Magazine will have the same effect as the Steady Aim Laser. It will give more ammo to unload on the enemies, but won't sacrifice any ADS speed or other stat.

The rest of the class is preferential. A Semtex Grenade is usually the go-to. Of course, the Wildcard will be Gunfighter.

The best Field Upgrade choice is the Trophy System. Perks are 100% up to the player's intentions - either playing stealthy or going all in toward the action.