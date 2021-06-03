The best AMP63 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone players recently got a new treat with the AMP63, one of two new fully automatic pistols.

As expected, when a new gun gets added in Warzone, the debate has been ignited over whether or not this gun will break the meta. From the looks of it, this won’t dominate Warzone the way the Amax or the FFAR used to. It’s not even solidified as the best automatic pistol, considering the Sykov outclasses it in several areas.

This may not have the best damage output in Warzone, but this is a very quick weapon that would help in close-range engagements. It could be a decent sniper support, especially with this loadout.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which attachments are going to help the AMP63 get kills in Warzone?

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Barrel: 7.1” Reinforced Heavy

Stock: Dual Wield

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Ammunition: Salvo 23 Rnd Mag

Speed is going to be a big priority for this gun in Warzone, which is why the Sound Suppressor is being run over the more popular Agency Suppressor. This muzzle offers faster Sprint to Fire speed as well as ADS speed.

Players with this weapon are going to need to land their shots since this weapon isn’t as powerful, so added mobility and ADS speed would help get the edge on opponents in close quarters.

To address the low damage output, the 7.1 Reinforced Heavy barrel increases the AMP63’s bullet velocity and damage range. This will help those bullets fly as well as make them a bit more accurate.

This gun doesn’t have the toughest handling, so recoil won’t be too much of an issue. The SWAT 5mw Laser Sight does increase the hipfire accuracy, even if it comes at the cost of a bit of ADS Speed. With Sound Suppressor, though, aiming down sights still won’t be an issue.

The AMP63 does not have a large ammunition capacity, as the biggest magazine it can attach is a 25 Rnd Mag. With that being the case, the Salvo 23 Rnd Fast Mag can have some added benefits. This also comes with an ADS penalty, but the gun will still aim quickly.

Rounding off the loadout is the ubiquitous Dual Wield. Other than the fact that it’s generally good on pistols, the AMP63 really needs the extra damage. There are going to be loads of armored enemies in Warzone, and sometimes the pistol won’t be enough to pick up the kill. Dual Wield will at least give players an option to carry more firepower.

Edited by Shaheen Banu