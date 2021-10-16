The best Back 4 Blood Supply Points Farm

Supply Points can be used for cosmetics in Back 4 Blood, but they are also crucial to unlocking new cards for use in the player deck. If one wants powerful cards fast, then they'll need to efficiently farm Supply Points against hordes of the Ridden.

Completing any Acts or Chapters in Back 4 Blood will reward players with Supply Points as long as they are in multiplayer. But some missions are far more efficient than others, especially with the right difficulty added to the mix.

In the case of Supply Point farming, the best option is 'Herald of the Worm Part 1' which is a mission found in Act 2 of Back 4 Blood.

How to farm Herald of the Worm Part 1 for Supply Points in Back 4 Blood

Herald of the Worm Part 1 is a mission that players will eventually encounter towards the end of Act 2 in Back 4 Blood. Due to the way some of the Special Ridden spawn in the mission, along with the rewards given, it has become a great source for Supply Points.

Before entering the mission, players need to make sure two elements are setup. First, it's best to have a full squad of Cleaners in order to make the runs as efficient as possible. Second, the mission should be set to Veteran difficulty.

The higher the difficulty is, the more Supply Points players will earn. Veteran is a high difficulty level, but not too insane for farming in Back 4 Blood.

Once those are set, players can begin the mission and prepare at the safehouse with any Copper that they have. Some methods for quickly completing this mission have included using as many Frag Grenades as possible along with decks based around explosive damage. Those can make the mission go by much faster for sure, but they are not required.

Rather, the main idea is to leave the safehouse and defeat the Ogre, a boss-type Special Ridden, as fast as possible. After the Ogre is defeated, players will need to wipe out the remaining Ridden. The rest of the level still needs to be completed to earn Supply Points, but it's better to sprint to the end instead of fighting everything in sight.

Rinse and repeat the process for an efficient Supply Point farming method in Back 4 Blood. Before players know it, they'll have the cards they need.

