The best characters to use in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood serves as a spiritual successor to the iconic Left 4 Dead franchise while innovating the format in several ways. The game features a cast of lovable characters, but they each have a suite of unique capabilities this time.

The game's playable characters are all Cleaners, special survivors who take up arms against the Ridden hordes that infest the streets. The game launched with eight Cleaners, but an additional two came in the Tunnels of Terror Expansion.

The best Cleaners in Back 4 Blood

When selecting the best possible Cleaner in Back 4 Blood, the most important thing to consider is the type of game players are getting into. With that in mind, players taking on the game solo will need a very different set of skills than those entering with a team.

Best Solo Cleaner: Holly Forrester

Holly is an enthusiastic and upbeat force for good among the otherwise downtrodden Cleaners. In many ways, she's the heart of the team. She brings a level of fun to defeating the Ridden and leaps into the violence with incredible gusto.

Full of energy (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Holly is the best solo build because solo players want as much action as they can get. Holly is designed for a hard-charging melee build, sprinting into danger and bashing her way through.

Holly gains ten stamina with every kill and adds 25 to the party by default. This allows her to run and deal melee damage much more efficiently than her cohorts.

On top of the increased stamina, Holly has 10% damage resistance to soak up damage. She also starts every encounter with a stun gun. Holly is unquestionably the best tank in the game and the most fun option for a solo Back 4 Blood run.

Best Cleaners for a Team Run: Doc, Hoffman, Karlee, and Mom

In Back 4 Blood, survival is essential. Players should select their Cleaners and build their team around living through the onslaught first, and killing them off second. This means that Cleaners' abilities must be focused on keeping everyone alive and armed throughout the levels.

The best quartet (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Doc can heal allies without items, making her a crucial asset. Hoffman generates ammunition with each kill to ensure that Cleaners don't run out. Karlee provides some much-needed awareness of hazards to keep everyone safe.

Mom can revive fallen comrades and keep a run going past an all is lost moment. These four Cleaners are the best all-purpose team to take on the game's toughest difficulty levels.

Back 4 Blood is a tough game, but skilled players can take whichever Cleaner is their favorite in style. Team build is critical, so make sure everyone knows their role against the Ridden plague.

