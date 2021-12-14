The best controller settings for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Controller settings in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific can make a world of difference for any player wanting to be competitive in the Battle Royale title. While most of the default controller settings can get the job done, for those who wish to be a cut above the rest, some changes are certainly recommended.

At this point in Call of Duty, there are a ton of settings to sift through for those playing with controllers, as opposed to mouse and keyboard. This process can get confusing quickly, especially when it comes to selecting exact numerical preferences.

What are the best controller settings in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Before going into detail about the controller settings, it's important to note that not every controller is made equal. Many competitive players may have custom Scuf style controllers that offer extra buttons to take advantage of. As such, control schemes aren't one-size-fits-all. However, those with default controllers should have no issues with the following settings:

Controller options in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific:

BR Button Layout - Tactical

Stick Layout Preset - Default

Invert Vertical Look - Disabled

Deadzone - 0.10

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity - 7

Vertical Stick Sensitivity - 7

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low zoom) - 0.80

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High zoom) - 0.90

Aim Response Curve Type - Standard/Dynamic

Controller Vibration - Disabled/Enabled

Weapons options in Warzone Pacific:

Aim Assist - Precision

Scale Aim Assist with FOV - Enabled

Weapon Mount Activation - ADS + Melee

Weapon Mount Movement Exit - Enabled

Aim Down Sight Behavior - Hold

Equipment Behavior - Toggle

Use/Reload Behavior - Tap

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch - Enabled

Armor Plate Behavior - Apply One

Movement Options in Warzone Pacific:

Slide Behaviour - Tap

Auto Move Forward - Disabled

Automatic Sprint - Auto Tactical Sprint

Vehicle Camera Recenter - Disabled

Parachute Auto-Deploy - Disabled

Tactical Sprint - Double Tap

As with any settings in a Battle Royale, there are some options that players may find subjective. That's entirely expected, and if a setting different from the ones above feels better for your personal gameplay, then by all means, use it instead.

Players are encouraged to start off with the settings listed above and experiment from there on in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

