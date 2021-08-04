The best DL Q33 loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

Season 6 marks another set of changes for players to utilize in-game, but one weapon that hasn't budged in COD Mobile is the DL Q33 sniper rifle. To this day, it remains one of the top-tier weapons in the game, especially for players that prioritize snipers.

At this point in the life cycle of COD Mobile, there are a ton of weapon choices for players to use. It can be hard to tell which sniper rifles, in particular, are the best to choose from. Considering some excel at separate areas such as pure damage or rate of fire, it can be hard to label one sniper as the absolute best. But the DL Q33 comes close to that title.

It's perhaps the most well-rounded sniper rifle in COD Mobile, and it has been in the hands of players well before Season 6. It offers up some fantastic accuracy, consistent damage that is sure to take players out, and it has a decent fire rate for a bolt action rifle. There isn't much that the DL Q33 can't pull off. And with the right attachments in a loadout, players in COD Mobile can hit some amazing snipes.

Best attachments for the DL Q33 in COD Mobile Season 6

Considering that the DL Q33 is so well-rounded, the attachments that are chosen don't necessarily have to make up for any given weakness. Rather, they will each reinforce the base stats of the weapon itself.

Best attachments for the DL Q33 in COD Mobile

Barrel : MIP Light

: MIP Light Underbarrel : Bipod

: Bipod Stock : YKM Combat Stock

: YKM Combat Stock Laser : OWC Laser - Tactical

: OWC Laser - Tactical Perk: Sleight of Hand

The MIP Light barrel for the DL Q33 is perfect for quick ADS and sprint to fire time. It's a necessary attachment for players that want to scope in quick and get fast kills.

For the underbarrel, players should equip the Bipod. This is simply in place to fill the fifth attachment slot without hurting ADS stats, which using a muzzle attachment would typically do.

As for the stock attachment, YKM Combat Stock is the best option for the DL Q33. It adds an additional 10% ADS speed to the sniper rifle, which will add much more speed.

Then there is the OWC Laser - Tactical attachment. It's yet another mobility attachment that is also visible to enemy players in COD Mobile.

Finally, players should use the Sleight of Hand perk for faster reloads rather than an ammunition attachment.

Edited by Shaheen Banu