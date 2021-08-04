The best MSMC loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

Season 6 of COD Mobile brought with it new balance changes to a handful of weapons and the MSMC is one submachine gun that received some beneficial buffs.

There are a lot of great submachine guns to choose from in COD Mobile, and the meta tends to change a lot with each new season. Weapons like the QQ9 have consistently remained at the top, but there are always contenders for users of the weapon to worry about.

One of these contenders includes the MSMC, which has moved through different meta tiers with each season. In Season 6, the MSMC has managed to reach the upper A or S tier of submachine guns, and players will certainly be seeing the weapon in use more within games. It has a time to kill potential that is nearly on par with the QQ9, and is one of the few counter submachine guns that players can viably choose from.

What separates the MSMC from a weapon like the QQ9 is the recoil. It hits harder per bullet than the QQ9, but that typically means higher recoil. But with the right loadout and attachments, the MSMC will allow players to quickly take down enemies with better control.

Best attachments for the MSMC in COD Mobile Season 6

As mentioned, the MSMC will need some control attachments in COD Mobile Season 6. But the rest of the loadout will be options that increase range and mobility.

Barrel : OWC Ranger

: OWC Ranger Underbarrel : Strike Foregrip

: Strike Foregrip Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Laser : OWC Laser - Tactical

: OWC Laser - Tactical Ammunition: 30 Round Fast Reload

Submachine guns can always use a little extra damage range for medium-range fights, and the MSMC is no different. The OWC Ranger will give a general accuracy and range boost to the MSMC.

Using a Strike Foregrip will give the MSMC the control it needs, along with keeping the mobility of the weapon intact. To beat the QQ9, a fast ADS is required in close quarters.

The No Stock attachment will add to the mobility stats, and close-range fights will feel much more manageable.

Then there is the OWC Laser - Tactical, which adds similar mobility stats. The only downside is that the laser is visible to enemies.

Finally, the MSMC runs out of ammo quickly, so the 30 Round Fast Reload is perfect for staying in the fight longer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish