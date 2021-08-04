The best QQ9 loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

The new season of COD Mobile may have started with the release of Season 6, but that doesn't mean a new meta was released alongside it, and the QQ9 is still among the top picks.

Players will instantly recognize the QQ9 as the MP5 when they see the weapon in COD Mobile. It's the same exact weapon that has been released in so many other Call of Duty games, it just has a different name. In those games, the MP5 has been a dominant force much of the time, especially in the last couple of releases, and the QQ9 has kept that trend going with its strength in COD Mobile.

There is a lot that makes the QQ9 stand out among other submachine guns in its class. First, the weapon has perhaps the best time to kill overall if every shot connects. Up close, the QQ9 is a formidable force.

To go along with that fast TTK, the QQ9 has some great control and a sufficient range to back it up. In other words, the submachine gun kills enemies fast and the kills aren't even necessarily hard to pull it off like some other weapons. Good attachment sets further reinforce its stats.

Best attachments for the QQ9 in COD Mobile Season 6

Unlike many other weapons, the QQ9 doesn't necessarily have a weakness to cover. The attachments chosen simply reinforce what already makes the weapon great.

Best attachments for the QQ9

Barrel : RTC Recon Tac Long

: RTC Recon Tac Long Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip

: Merc Foregrip Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Laser : OWC Laser - Tactical

: OWC Laser - Tactical Ammunition: 10mm 30 Round Reload

For starters, the RTC Recon Tac Long barrel is going to add some range among other additions which will make medium range fights even better with the QQ9. Without it, longer shots will be difficult.

The Merc Foregrip will give the QQ9 some control, which it will need some help with considering the rest of the attachments are damage or mobility based.

Using the No Stock attachment will make the weapon much faster. Quicker ADS times lead to faster kills, and the QQ9 was already lightning fast to begin with.

As far as mobility attachments go, the OWC Laster - Tactical is a staple in COD Mobile. It's visible in the game, but provides mobility across the board.

Finally, the 10mm 30 Round Reload will give the QQ9 a bit more of a punch which will seal the deal in more fights.

