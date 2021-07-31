The best DR-H loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

Season 6 of COD Mobile has brought changes to classes such as assault rifles, and the DR-H is one of the weapons that received slight tweaks, especially in terms of attachments.

While the meta does typically change as new seasons are introduced into COD Mobile, the DR-H has stayed relatively stable as one of the top picks for assault rifles. For anyone who hasn't used it, the weapon looks and acts like many other iterations of a SCAR AR in Call of Duty.

That means the DR-H at its base has a slower fire rate, with high accuracy and hard-hitting shots. The drawbacks of a firearm like that usually are ammo capacity and recoil that can be harder to deal with without attachments.

Players using the DR-H will notice that the fire rate is still relatively high compared to other iterations, and the weapon is overall one of the best at medium to long ranges.

As new guns get added and changes made, the DR-H tends to shift a bit in COD Mobile, but that doesn't mean it still isn't a fantastic choice. Gamers just need some suitable attachments to reinforce the weapon.

Best attachments for the DR-H in COD Mobile Season 6

Aim Down Sight speed on the DR-H was adjusted to increase, while bullet spread on the weapon was adjusted to alter the accuracy. The changes were slight, but they were enough to be felt on the DR-H.

Regardless, the right attachments make a difference.

Best attachments for the DR-H

Barrel : OWC Ranger

: OWC Ranger Underbarrel : Strike Foregrip

: Strike Foregrip Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Laser : OWC Laser - Tactical

: OWC Laser - Tactical Ammunition: 25 Round OTM Mag

The OWC Ranger barrel gives the DR-H even more effective damage range in COD Mobile. On top of the effective damage range, the bullet spread will be tighter, and there is slight horizontal recoil control.

For an underbarrel, the Strike Foregrip provides some needed vertical recoil control, and further bullet spread decreases. It does so without taking away ADS speed.

Then there is the Stippled Grip Tape, which will give the DR-H some more ADS speed to compensate for any speed decreases on other attachments.

An OWC Laser will provide even more mobility without much cost at all other than a visible laser. It's an easy choice for a long to medium-range rifle.

Finally, there is the ammunition, and the 25 Round OTM Mag is fantastic. It provides more capacity as well as more damage altogether.

