The FFAR has been on the receiving end of many changes during its time in Black Ops Cold War.

Season 3 of the most recent Call of Duty title has seen further adjustments to this often-used assault rifle. Black Ops Cold War's latest chapter has made the FFAR a popular choice once again.

It's always been a solid weapon consistently used by players. The FFAR does some of the best damage among Black Ops Cold War assault rifles and has an incredible firing rate.

The best FFAR loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Image via Activision

With the changes in Season 3, plenty of weapons saw changes and the FFAR benefited greatly.

The biggest issue with the FFAR is its recoil. It isn't a glaring problem, however, as the right Black Ops Cold War attachments can make recoil a non-issue.

Advertisement

The best loadout will turn the FFAR into a consistent machine.

Attachments

Muzzle : Infantry Compensator

: Infantry Compensator Barrel : 19.5″ Task Force

: 19.5″ Task Force Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine : 38 Round Speed Mag

: 38 Round Speed Mag Stock: Raider Stock

The Infantry Compensator helps this Black Ops Cold War assault rifle with its recoil. The horizontal recoil takes a bit of a hit, but a much more significant boost goes in favor of vertical recoil control.

The barrel attachment, the 19.5" Task Force, averts some of the positive recoil changes. Instead, its boosts come from bullet velocity, damage, and effective damage range.

The Field Agent Grip is one of the best recoil-boosting attachments in Black Ops Cold War. Vertical and horizontal recoil control receive some pluses with a reduction in shooting movement speed.

Advertisement

what getting gold on a ffar in 1 day and playing 1000 hours of cold war looks like in a warzone match 🥴 pic.twitter.com/BxWqzrVrYF — nab ☻ (@NabBeNab) April 27, 2021

The 38 Round Speed Mag does wonders for the FFAR. It adds those extra bullets, speeds up reloads, and gives an overall boost to ammo capacity. An ADS time reduction is included, however.

Finally, the Raider Stock will be the Stock attachment for this Black Ops Cold War assault rifle. Hip fire accuracy takes a hit, but massive boosts are given to sprint to fire time and aim walking movement speed.