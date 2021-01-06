The best Fortnite memes one can find on the internet

Fortnite is probably one of the most popular battle royales in the market today, and because of this, the barrage of memes that are made on the game isn't that much of a surprise.

The popularity of any game can be determined by the amount of community driven content made on that game. Here are few of the best memes on Fortnite.

Best Fortnite memes on the internet

#1 Surprise!!!!

Ambushes are something very common in the world of Fortnite. But this is probably how most players react in game when they get jumped on from the bushes.

#2 I have no friends

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

What's a game without friends. And it really gets depressing to see when regular team mates don't join their usual teams in Fortnite. More so when they come online, only to go off almost instantly.

#3 Baby Yoda why art thou sad?

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

There's probably nothing as cute as Baby Yoda on this planet. And it's probably the most cute thing to happen to Fortnite in a while too. But the question is, what could make Baby Yoda so angry that he's literally frowning? Did Jonesy do something? Or was it Mancake?

#4 Exam? What Exam?

Image via Winkgo.com

This is exactly what happens when someone is obsessed with Fortnite. Any obsession is bad. So for those out there who are obsessed with the game, stop. The game isn't going anywhere.

#5 Meaningless Meaningless, everything is meaningless

Image via Facebook (unofficial Fortnite memes)

One of the biggest motivations behind eliminating other people in Fortnite is to get their loot. But what happens when players see that they've spent an entire clip to kill a person, and all that their victim had was only a pistol?

That level of disappointment is very overwhelming. Because it makes everyone ask themselves that one question, "really?"