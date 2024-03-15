The best free-to-play games on Nintendo Switch

The ever-increasing expense of gaming is why free-to-play titles on Nintendo Switch are a blessing. Although they involve some monetary aspects, such as micro-transactions or gacha, free-to-play games on Nintendo Switch are still worth a shot.

Post-pandemic, vital resources for making and distributing video games have increased significantly, resulting in retail price surges. Currently, the average price of an AAA game is USD 70 at maximum.

On a tight budget? Here are five free-to-play Nintendo Switch games that rival paid ones.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions.

5 free-to-play games on Nintendo Switch that are worth playing

1) Fortnite

Although less visually stunning than its PC counterpart, Fortnite on Switch is a delight. Since there are no issues with the framerate and latency in the handheld mode, you can enjoy matches anywhere and anytime you want.

It’s time to bag that victory royale on those long subway rides home. The Nintendo version of Fortnite also features the online battlepass. Check this out if you are wondering what the best customizable battlepass skins are.

2) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

The hit online 3D platformer battle royale Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout or Fall Guys is free to play on Nintendo Switch. On its release, Fall Guys took the gaming world by storm, offering a refreshing new take on the over-saturated battle royale genre.

Although the gameplay is extremely competitive and nerve-wracking at times, the cute and fluffy visuals with bean-shaped characters that the players control more than compensate. If you want a casual multiplayer title to get addicted to, this is the game for you.

3) Apex Legends

This list wouldn’t have been complete without mentioning one of the best free-to-play games ever: Apex Legends. The action-packed multiplayer shooter redefined the genre with its team-focused gameplay compared to the other BRs, which are more solo-play-based.

Apex Legends features a large roaster of extraordinary characters, each with unique abilities essential to the team dynamics and balance unless your party members refuse to pick support characters. All of you die in the first five minutes due to your party's lack of healing and defense. This is why supports like Wattson are so crucial in AL. Here are the five best Wattson skins in Apex Legends.

4) Warframe

If you are tired of battle royals and want to go on a grand adventure in a sci-fi world, then Warframe is perfect. This free-to-play game is an online action role-playing, third-person shooter that offers very fast-paced gameplay.

You must constantly move to keep ahead of your enemies and put a bullet in their heads before they can do the same to you. Warframe is somewhat akin to Bungie’s Destiny, but many believe it has surpassed Destiny in most ways.

5) Super Kirby Clash

Last but not least is a Nintendo exclusive, Super Kirby Clash. It is a sequel to Team Kirby Clash Deluxe for the Nintendo 3DS. It features four classes - Sword Hero, Hammer Lord, Doctor Healmore, and Beam Mage, to choose from.

Filled with the signature charm and shenanigans of the Kirby franchise, this action RPG is surprisingly depthful. However, unlike the other titles, Super-Kirby-Clash is free to start, which means you can start playing without charge, but you must pay to experience the entire game.