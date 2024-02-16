Fortnite community ranks best customizable Battle Pass skins

Fortnite has seen its fair share of skins and cosmetics that continue to surprise the game's fanbase, and among some of the most beloved additions to the game are the customizable Battle Pass skins. With these types of skins becoming more and more ambitious as the seasons go by, a recent Reddit post by u/Ethanishere28 became a hub for discussion within the Fortnite community, with players giving their takes on what the best customizable Battle Pass skins are.

This article will break down and rank what the community thinks are the best customizable Battle Pass skins ever to be introduced to the game.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the views and opinions of the community based on comments under the Reddit post.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Best customizable Battle Pass skins in Fortnite, ranked by the community

5) Gear Specialist Maya

Gear Specialist Maya (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

The first-ever customizable Battle Pass skin to be introduced to the game, Gear Specialist Maya was added to the game as part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. The skin reveled in its ability to provide players with freedom of choice when it comes to the character's appearance, allowing players to mix and match between different clothing items and apparel to make a skin that fits their vision.

However, the customization for the Maya skin was limited to Chapter 2 Season 2, meaning the look players had for the skin when the season ended was the one they were stuck with. This limitation takes away from the customization aspect of the skin, making it one of the least preferred customizable Battle Pass skins.

4) Toona Fish

Toona Fish (Image via Fortnite Events on YouTube)

First introduced to the game in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, the Toona Fish skin utilized the game's Fishstick mascot and took it to a whole new level. With color options that were inspired by various in-game skins, including the OG Fishstick, the Toona Fish skin provided a level of customization that players had rarely seen in the past.

While the skin's customization was primarily limited to the colors of the skin, it was still a blast for players to experiment with and explore different looks, especially with colors from iconic Fortnite skins like The Visitor and Drift being part of the color library for Toona Fish.

3) Kymera

Kymera (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Another skin from the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, the Kymera outfit was one of its kind when it came to the game. As if the character's otherworldly, alien design wasn't enough to captivate players, the skin also allowed them to unlock and apply different looks for the character.

This included various head shapes, facial features, and color combinations, providing players with unparalleled control over the look of this skin.

With over 800,000 possible combinations for the outfit, the Kymera skin became extremely beloved among players who were looking for customizable skins in the game.

2) Spectra Knight

Spectra Knight (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The latest addition to the customizable Battle Pass skin library, Spectra Knight, was introduced to the game as part of Chapter 4 Season 5's OG Pass. The skin not only served as the perfect throwback to Knight skins in previous seasons but also allowed players to customize the skin's look to their heart's content.

Everything ranging from different helmets to chest pieces, including the overall color of the skin, was customizable, and it allowed players to relive the feeling of exploring the OG Chapter 1 map while wearing one of the skins from Fortnite's signature line of Knight skins.

1) Snap

Snap (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Snap outfit was first introduced to the game as part of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, and it gave players complete control over the character's head, arms, legs, and torso to be customized to their heart's content.

With the wide variety of options that came with the skin, including options from iconic Fortnite skins like the Cuddle Team Leader, Snap has firmly established itself as the most beloved and cherished customizable skin in the eyes of the community.

As a skin, Snap has almost infinite potential, and some players from the community have even advocated for the skin to continue receiving more options for customization with every new Battle Pass or Crew release, proving the community's love and affection for the skin.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!