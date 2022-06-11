The best graphics settings for The Cycle: Frontier

The Cycle: Frontier is a first-person shooter from the makers of Spec Ops: The Line that recently left early access. The game has already garnered an impressive audience with its unique gameplay format and impressive visual design.
After a successful early access release in August, the game has become a success amongst Escape from Tarkov fans. The game's unique "PvEvP" model pits players against in-game threats as well as others as they try to gain loot. With up to 20 players in a match alongside AI enemies, the game can weigh heavily upon the processor without the right settings.
Choosing graphics settings for The Cycle: Frontier
The Cycle: Frontier is a fairly demanding game on low or mid-range hardware. Players using a GTX 1060 or better should have no issues running the game at 1920 x 1080, but anything less will require accommodation.
The first thing players should do when adjusting their graphics is to set the Selected Rendering Device. Enter the selected GPU to ensure the system knows what it's up against and turn Auto-Detect off because it's often wrong.
Match the Max FPS to the Refresh Rate of the main monitor on which the game is being displayed. Players who are unaware of that standard can typically pick Unlimited with little issue.
Turn Video Quality, Draw Distance, Post Process Quality, and Texture Quality down to medium. If the framerate is still chugging after that, consider dropping them to low. The game looks fine without these flourishes and each drop will help the performance.
Unless the framerate varies wildly from moment to moment, turn the V-Sync off. This setting will fix sudden dips, but will also weigh very heavily on overall performance.
Turn Shadow Quality and Foliage Quality to low to save a great deal of power. Both details are cosmetic, so losing them won't affect much.
The Gamma setting should be fine at default in The Cycle: Frontier. Only adjust it if the game appears to be too dark.
Some settings need to be kept fairly high. Field of View should be kept at 100 at all times. The inability to see what's coming up from the side will result in being ambushed constantly. Set the Interface Scale to 1 to keep as much visual clarity as possible.
Set Image Sharpener to 0.5 to deal with some of the visual clutter. Turn off Motion Blur, it can completely ruin the look of the game and hurt the ability to see clearly. Reduce Visual Effects to Low for the same reason.
Players who are completely unable to play with these settings must make sure they can run the game at all. The minimum specs for The Cycle: Frontier are as follows:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5-4590 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R9 270; 2GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 37 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Target framerate for minimum requirements: 30FPS
With these settings and an appropriate rig, players should be able to enjoy The Cycle: Frontier with ease. Just make adjustments as necessary to create the perfect setup for your PC.