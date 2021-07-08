The best guns in Roblox's Apocalypse Rising

Apocalypse Rising is a Roblox game where players must survive an open-world map through a zombie apocalypse.
It's the most visited zombie-themed game in Roblox's history. It pits players against the undead, but they also need to be wary of other players that may pose a threat.
In order to take on these dangerous enemies, Roblox players must equip themselves with formidable weapons. Knowing what the best weapons are is essential to surviving Apocalypse Rising.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.
Roblox: The best guns to use in Apocalypse Rising
PPSh-41
The PPSh-41 is one of the best submachine guns in all of Roblox, not just in Apocalypse Rising. It can be fired in auto or semi-auto mode with an insane 1000 fire rate. Accuracy is a bit poor, but that is due to it being an up close and personal shredder. It is a bit rare, but if a player can get their hands on one, zombies and other players alike will need to look out.
HK21
For longer ranges, HK21 is unmatched. Players can attach suppressors, optics, a flashlight, grip and a laser to it. It has a 900 fire rate with great accuracy and solid recoil control. Found in military loot areas, this rare Roblox gun can shoot semi-auto, auto or burst. It is truly an LMG that demolishes enemies in Apocalypse Rising.
AK-104
For those who appreciate a rifle more so than other weapons, the AK-104 is the way to go. It can hold many attachments and comes with a 600 fire rate. Accuracy, hip fire accuracy and recoil all rank high. This is a weapon for Roblox players who love to pick off enemies from a distance while staying calm.
Fedorov Avtomat
This somewhat rare gun can be looted in Civilian areas. It has a 400 fire rate and middle of the road stats. What makes it stand out above other assault rifles is its semi-automatic mode. Switch it to semi-auto and the Fedorov Avtomat becomes a head hunting machine. Roblox players will have no issues downing zombies and other players from any range.