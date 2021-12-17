The Best Halo Infinite PC settings for high FPS 

Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer has been the talk of the first-person shooter community ever since 343 Industries’ latest shooter went live.
The game comes with incredible cross-platform features, along with “easy-to-learn hard-to-master gameplay”, which is attracting new players and veterans of the franchise as well.
Halo Infinite is an incredible experience for casual and competitive gamers alike. And while players will not need to tweak their Xbox settings at all to improve the game’s performance, PC gamers have a plethora of options on their hands, tweaking which will tremendously improve the frames they get in the game – without having to compromise much on Halo Infinite’s esthetic appeal.
Hence, today’s article will talk about a few settings that players can employ to boost their frames per second (FPS) considerably in Halo Infinite.
Settings that boost FPS in Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite: Minimum and recommended system requirements
Before moving on to some of the Halo Infinite systems, it’s important to go over some of the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game.
Minimum system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 RS5 x64
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-4440
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1050 ti or AMD RX 570
- DirectX: Version 12
- HDD: 50GB HD Space
Recommended system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64
- CPU: Intel i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- HDD: 50GB HD Space
Halo Infinite settings for low-end PC setups
These Halo Infinite performance settings are for those players whose systems barely pass the benchmark for the game’s minimum requirements. The tweaks will provide more stress on performance to boost FPS considerably, but will compromise on the shooter’s esthetic appeal quite a bit.
Display
- Field of View: 90–100
- Display Adapter: The player’s graphics card
- Display Monitor: The player’s gaming monitor
- Borderless Fullscreen: On
- Window Size: Disabled with Borderless Fullsceen enabled
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Minimum Frame Rate: Disabled
- Maximum Frame Rate: The player’s monitors refresh rate (e.g 144hz, 165hz)
- VSync: Off
- Limit Inactive Frame Limit: Off
Graphics
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: Low
- Texture Filtering: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Geometry Quality: Low
- Reflections: Off
- Depth of Field: Low
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: Low
- Volumetric Fog Quality: Low
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Dynamic Wind: Off
- Ground Cover Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: Low
- Decal Quality: Low
- Animation Quality: Auto
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Simulation Quality: Low
- Flocking Quality: Off
- ASync Compute: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
Sensory
- Blur: 0%
- Screen Shake: 0%
- Exposure: 30%
- Full Screen Effects: 0%
- Speed Lines: Off
- Sharpening: 50%
Halo Infinite settings for high-end PC setups
For players who have the recommended system requirements or something even better, the following settings will fit their FPS needs perfectly. While the performance will greatly improve with these tweaks, the visual clarity of the game will not be affected too much.
Display
- Field of View: 100–120
- Display Adapter: The player’s graphics card
- Display Monitor: The Player’s gaming monitor
- Borderless Fullscreen: On
- Window Size: Disabled with Borderless Fullscreen enabled
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Minimum Frame Rate: Off
- Maximum Frame Rate: The player’s monitors refresh rate (e.g 144hz, 165hz)
- VSync: Off
- Limit Inactive Frame Limit: Off
Graphics
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: Low
- Texture Filtering: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Geometry Quality: Medium
- Reflections: Medium
- Depth of Field: Low
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Fog Quality: Low
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Dynamic Wind: Off
- Ground Cover Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Decal Quality: Low
- Animation Quality: Auto
- Terrain Quality: High
- Simulation Quality: Medium
- Flocking Quality: Off
- ASync Compute: Off
- Shader Quality: Medium
Sensory
- Blur: 0%
- Screen Shake: 0%
- Exposure: 30%
- Full Screen Effects: 0%
- Speed Lines: Off
- Sharpening: 50%
How to check FPS in Halo Infinite?
For players who are wondering if the above PC settings worked or not, there is a very simple way by which they can keep track of the performance and the in-game FPS.
In the Heads-Up display section of the UI tab in settings, there will be an option there called “FPS counter”. By toggling on that, players will see a constant FPS meter at the top right-hand corner of their screen.