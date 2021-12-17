The Best Halo Infinite PC settings for high FPS 

Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer has been the talk of the first-person shooter community ever since 343 Industries’ latest shooter went live.

The game comes with incredible cross-platform features, along with “easy-to-learn hard-to-master gameplay”, which is attracting new players and veterans of the franchise as well.

Halo Infinite is an incredible experience for casual and competitive gamers alike. And while players will not need to tweak their Xbox settings at all to improve the game’s performance, PC gamers have a plethora of options on their hands, tweaking which will tremendously improve the frames they get in the game – without having to compromise much on Halo Infinite’s esthetic appeal.

Hence, today’s article will talk about a few settings that players can employ to boost their frames per second (FPS) considerably in Halo Infinite.

Settings that boost FPS in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite: Minimum and recommended system requirements

Before moving on to some of the Halo Infinite systems, it’s important to go over some of the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game.

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 RS5 x64

Windows 10 RS5 x64 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-4440

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-4440 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1050 ti or AMD RX 570

NVIDIA GTX 1050 ti or AMD RX 570 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 HDD: 50GB HD Space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Windows 10 19H2 x64 CPU: Intel i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 HDD: 50GB HD Space

Halo Infinite settings for low-end PC setups

Image via Halo Infinite

These Halo Infinite performance settings are for those players whose systems barely pass the benchmark for the game’s minimum requirements. The tweaks will provide more stress on performance to boost FPS considerably, but will compromise on the shooter’s esthetic appeal quite a bit.

Display

Field of View: 90–100

90–100 Display Adapter: The player’s graphics card

The player’s graphics card Display Monitor: The player’s gaming monitor

The player’s gaming monitor Borderless Fullscreen: On

On Window Size: Disabled with Borderless Fullsceen enabled

Disabled with Borderless Fullsceen enabled Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Minimum Frame Rate: Disabled

Disabled Maximum Frame Rate: The player’s monitors refresh rate (e.g 144hz, 165hz)

The player’s monitors refresh rate (e.g 144hz, 165hz) VSync: Off

Off Limit Inactive Frame Limit: Off

Graphics

Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: Low

Low Texture Filtering: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Geometry Quality: Low

Low Reflections: Off

Off Depth of Field: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Fog Quality: Low

Low Cloud Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Wind: Off

Off Ground Cover Quality: Low

Low Effects Quality: Low

Low Decal Quality: Low

Low Animation Quality: Auto

Auto Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Simulation Quality: Low

Low Flocking Quality: Off

Off ASync Compute: Off

Off Shader Quality: Low

Sensory

Blur: 0%

0% Screen Shake: 0%

0% Exposure: 30%

30% Full Screen Effects: 0%

0% Speed Lines: Off

Off Sharpening: 50%

Halo Infinite settings for high-end PC setups

Image via Halo Infinite

For players who have the recommended system requirements or something even better, the following settings will fit their FPS needs perfectly. While the performance will greatly improve with these tweaks, the visual clarity of the game will not be affected too much.

Display

Field of View: 100–120

100–120 Display Adapter: The player’s graphics card

The player’s graphics card Display Monitor: The Player’s gaming monitor

The Player’s gaming monitor Borderless Fullscreen: On

On Window Size: Disabled with Borderless Fullscreen enabled

Disabled with Borderless Fullscreen enabled Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Minimum Frame Rate: Off

Off Maximum Frame Rate: The player’s monitors refresh rate (e.g 144hz, 165hz)

The player’s monitors refresh rate (e.g 144hz, 165hz) VSync: Off

Off Limit Inactive Frame Limit: Off

Graphics

Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: Low

Low Texture Filtering: Medium

Medium Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Depth of Field: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Fog Quality: Low

Low Cloud Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Wind: Off

Off Ground Cover Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Decal Quality: Low

Low Animation Quality: Auto

Auto Terrain Quality: High

High Simulation Quality: Medium

Medium Flocking Quality: Off

Off ASync Compute: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Sensory

Blur: 0%

0% Screen Shake: 0%

0% Exposure: 30%

30% Full Screen Effects: 0%

0% Speed Lines: Off

Off Sharpening: 50%

How to check FPS in Halo Infinite?

Image via Halo Infinite

For players who are wondering if the above PC settings worked or not, there is a very simple way by which they can keep track of the performance and the in-game FPS.

In the Heads-Up display section of the UI tab in settings, there will be an option there called “FPS counter”. By toggling on that, players will see a constant FPS meter at the top right-hand corner of their screen.

