One of the best defensive Pokemon in Generation VII (and perhaps any generation), Corviknight can become an impenetrable wall with a good set of IVs.

Defensively, Corviknight doesn’t have a bad stat. It has base 98 HP, 105 Defense, and 85 Special Defense. With a large amount of IVs to back up these stats, it’s going to be an uphill battle trying to get damage on this Pokemon. It will be more difficult if Corviknight can use Bulk Up or Iron Defense. In the event Corviknight does get damaged, it’s almost irrelevant since it can simply Roost back up. On top of all that, Corviknight becomes even bulkier with its Gigantamax form that can also clear screens, hazards, and terrain with G-Max Wind Rage. This set of IVs will create a Corviknight that will come out of most battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield unscathed:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best IVs for Corviknight in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Corviknight’s most important stat is Defense, so that would be the first stat to check IVs for. A good amount of Defense is going to let Corvknight soak up all forms of physical damage, occasionally even from Electric-type or Fire-type Pokemon. So long as Corviknight can Roost up, the only real way of taking out this Pokemon is a one-hit KO or a move that does close to it. Not only does it help taking moves, but a strong defense stat can also power up Body Press for Corviknight.

While it has a reputation for being a defensive wall, a large amount of Special Defense is also very important for Corviknight. This is because the Steel-type bird has other ways to bolster its Defense, namely Iron Defense and Bulk Up. With these moves, Corviknight is better off having a high Special Defense stat as well as a high Defense stat to guard against both types of damage. In particular, if any trainer wants to use a Bulk Up set, a Corviknight with high Special Defense IVs is going to be preferred for it to make sure it can stay healthy enough to get the boosts.

Even though it’s such a great defensive Pokemon, Corviknight can also be a potent attacker. Having lots of Attack IVs can be great for Corviknight to power up moves like Brave Bird and Iron Head. Corviknight with a Bulk Up set is going to need at least a good amount of Attack IVs anyways. Otherwise, it would need several Bulk Ups before it would be able to do substantial damage.

Attack IVs are going to be important for anyone who wants to use Gigantamax Corviknight as well. Gigantamax Corviknight won’t do much unless it has strong Attack to power up G-Max Wind Rage. Even without the Gigantamax form, though, Corviknight can still be a great Pokemon with regular Dynamax. Since it has access to Fighting-type and Flying-type moves, Corviknight can boost its Attack and Speed with Max Knuckle and Max Airstream respectively.