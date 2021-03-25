Dragapult arguably has the best stat line of any offensive Pokemon in existence. With the right IVs, it can easily eliminate any Pokemon in the Galar Region.

This Pseudo-Legendary's 142 base speed is a major reason why it is so valuable. Only seven Pokemon in the entire game outspeed Dragapult, and five of them are Legendaries.

Dragapult's Attack and Special Attack are also high (120 and 100 respectively), making it unpredictable as it can effectively use either one. In fact, Dragapult could run a mixed set if it wanted to, focusing on both physical and special attacks. It also gets access to Dragon Dance, Draco Meteor, Dragon Darts, Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, and a bunch of other moves that trainers highly value.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best IVs for Dragapult in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

While most Pokemon want a large amount of IVs in either Attack or Special Attack, Dragapult wants both. If one stat has more IVs than the other, it may help decide which set to run. For instance, if someone were to catch a Dragapult with more Attack IVs than Special Attack IVs, they might consider a Dragon Dance set to take advantage of its attacking power.

Both stats are valuable to Dragapult. It gets so many moves that it might be good to use them regardless of whether the trainer wants it to be a physical attacker or a special attacker.

If someone wants a physical attacking Dragapult, they can use Dragon Darts, Phantom Force and Psychic Fangs: all very powerful physical attacks. They have several options for their fourth move (Like Dragon Dance since it pretty much guarantees a win every time), but why not use Draco Meteor?

Even if Dragapult doesn’t have the maximum Special Attack, Draco Meteor would still likely annihilate Pokemon. This could be a good move for Dragapult to use against a physically defensive Pokemon like Quagsire or Torkoal, who might be able to take Dragon Darts or Phantom Force with little trouble.

Outside of these two stats, the only other stat a trainer might want a lot of IVs in is Speed. However, this stat definitely doesn’t need a perfect 31 IVs. Even with 10 IVs, Dragapult will likely still be faster than 99% of the other Pokemon in the Galar Region. However, a Dragapult with a nature that lowers speed might be outsped by a couple of Pokemon.

As long as it is serviceable, Dragapult should blaze past any team in Pokemon Sword and Shield.