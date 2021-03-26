With good IVs, Inteleon can be one of the elite offensive forces in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

A big reason why Inteleon is one of the best Water-type Pokemon is because of its Speed. Very few things can outspeed base 120. In fact, that’s exactly one more unit of Speed than Cinderace. Inteleon makes good use of this speed by firing off strong Hydro Pumps and Ice Beams before enemies can attack.

Inteleon is even better with its hidden ability, Sniper. This ability powers up critical hits to have a 225% increase to their damage. With these IVs, Inteleon will hold its own against the biggest threats in the Galar Region:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best IVs for Inteleon in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Image via The Pokemon Company

Inteleon’s most important stat is Special Attack. It’s going to need plenty of IVs in this stat to really get going. Strong moves like Hydro Pump and Ice Beam won’t do much if they aren’t used by a powerful Pokemon.

As opposed to other Pokemon that might have a move that boosts Special Attack, such as Nasty Plot or Calm Mind, Inteleon doesn’t have a great way to increase its stat. It’s only real set up move is Work Up, which increases both Attack and Special Attack by one stage. Typically, Inteleon is going to have to do the most damage with its regular moves, which include quite a bit of coverage. This Pokemon can run Dark Pulse for Ghost-types, Shadow Ball for Psychic-types, and Hyper Beam for practically everything.

Advertisement

The only other stat that Inteleon really cares about is Speed. At 120 base Speed, it makes sense to get a good amount of IVs in that stat to really outpace other Pokemon. The thing that is important to keep in mind is that, when going into big battles, Inteleon will likely be overwhelmed (unless its trainer is willing to spend lots of time grinding in the Wild Area). There are going to be Pokemon that shouldn’t outspeed Inteleon normally, but they will due to the increase in level.

For instance, take a look at the fight against Champion Leon, arguably the toughest battle in the game. With Ice Beam and Dark Pulse, Inteleon actually takes on most of Leon’s team. It can Dark Pulse Aegislash, Ice Beam the Haxorus and Dragapult, and it already beats Charizard since it’s a Fire-type. For this to work though, Inteleon needs to outspeed Haxorus and Charizard.

If Haxorus moves before Inteleon, it can Outrage and really mess up Inteleon, potentially getting the KO. Charizard may be Fire-type, but it gets access to Solarbeam. If it goes into Gigantamax (which it does in every battle), it can Max Overgrowth Inteleon. Inteleon could always Dynamax itself and Max Geyser first, but it needs the speed. This is why the Speed on Inteleon is so important; it’s too frail to take many hits, so it needs to move first.