All Mimikyu needs is some good IVs to be a terror to most Pokemon in the Galar Region.

While its offensive stats may not be too impressive (90 Attack, 96 Speed), Mimikyu is a big threat to opposing teams due to its phenomenal ability, Disguise.

This ability allows Mimikyu to take one attack without receiving the damage from that attack. It does, however, lower Mimikyu’s health by 1/8th when Disguise is broken in Generation VIII. This gives Mimikyu a free turn to Swords Dance, which is what makes the Pokemon so powerful.

This Pikachu clone is still, however, going to need these IVs to do well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best IVs for Mimikyu in Pokemon Sword and Shield

As usual with the strongest physical attackers, Mimikyu really only cares about two stats: Attack and Speed. Of the two, however, Mimikyu needs Speed IVs more because it can compensate for a lower attack with Swords Dance.

With only 96 Speed, Mimikyu will struggle at outrunning some of the faster Pokemon in the game (Hydreigon, Zapdos, etc.). Mimikyu could make up for this weakness with Shadow Sneak, but even after a Swords Dance, it’s not like this move will one-hit KO every Pokemon.

A 96 base Speed stat is still on the higher end, though. Having low speed IVs means more Pokemon will get the jump on Mimikyu. That means more Pokemon breaking Disguise and more Pokemon winning out with sheer force.

Swords Dance is one of the best moves in the game, raising Pokemon’s Attack by two stages. That does not mean, however, that Mimikyu is fine with running low Attack IVs.

The Pokemon still needs good damage output even after Swords Dance. Having a good Attack stat will help Mimikyu damage Pokemon without Swords Dance. The move is a Technical Record, so trainers might not have early access to it anyway. Earlier in the game, Mimikyu might have to rely on using strong Ghost-type attacks before it gets Swords Dance.

Those previous two stats are necessary for Mimikyu. The funny thing about this Pokemon is that its highest base stat is Special Defense. It’s not essential, but it may be worth it to at least check what Special Defense IVs Mimikyu has.

It may not matter as much, but it could be the difference between Mimikyu being eliminated by a strong attack or surviving long enough to hit back.