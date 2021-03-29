Toxtricity can unleash some of the most powerful attacks in the game. It is a Pokemon with a combination of good ability, great stats, and good IVs.

At first, it may seem like this Poison-type, and Electric-type Pokemon only has decent power with 114 base Special Attack. Considering other factors, however, Toxtricity has the potential to become much stronger.

If it gets the ability Punk Rock, the damage of its sound-based move increases by 30%. Two of Toxtricity’s best moves are both sound-based moves: Overdrive and Boomburst.

Toxtricity has also got a very powerful Gigantamax form that can use G-Max Stun Shock, a move that will either paralyze or poison the opponent. With these IVs, Toxtricity’s moves can swat opposing Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best IVs for Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Image via Game Freak

The most important stat for Toxtricity to have IVs in is Speed. Toxtricity only has 75 speed at base. That’s enough for it to speed tie Dracovish.

It’s all about making sure that Toxtricity can outspeed all of the Pokemon below its speed tier. If Toxtricity is going to be outrun by Pokemon like Crawdaunt and Bisharp, then it’s not going to find much use on a team besides damaging slower Pokemon.

If trainers catch a Toxtricity with poor Speed IVs, it's not the end of the world. They can check for Special Defense IVs and still end up with a decent Pokemon. Toxtricity has base 70 Special Defense and base 75 HP.

This makes Toxtricity a viable candidate for Assault Vest, even though there are certainly better Assault Vest Pokemon out there.

Assault Vest raises the holder’s Special Defense stat as long as that Pokemon only uses attacking moves and no status moves. The typical Toxtricity set is Boomburst, Overdrive, Sludge Wave, and either Volt Switch or another coverage move.

This Pokemon definitely doesn’t need status moves. With Assault Vest, Toxtricity can at least take some special attacks from Pokemon that it can’t outrun and KO them back with one of its extremely powerful moves. For this to work, however, Toxtricity is going to need some serious Special Defense IVs.

None of these other stats mean anything if Toxtricity doesn’t have any power behind it. This makes Special Attack a priority, but it certainly isn’t priority number one. A Toxtricity with 14 or 16 IVs in Special Attack will still do fine throughout the game.

With Punk Rock and the sound moves, the Pokemon is certainly capable of getting damage off either way. It is ideal to get a Toxtricity with as much Special Attack as possible. Catching a Toxtricity with a Modest nature is even better.

Catching a Toxtricity and giving it a Life Orb or Magnet will make it a huge destructive force.