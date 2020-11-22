The bolt-action LW3 - Tundra is an extremely satisfying sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War.

Everyone loves to quick scope in Call of Duty, but not everyone can pull it off. The LW3 - Tundra is a great sniper to use for quick scoping purposes, but serves much better with typical utilization.

It is essential to keep the Tundra well-balanced. This makes it useful in those quick scoping situations, but also allows it to decimate Black Ops Cold War players from the range a sniper should. The LW3 - Tundra packs a powerful punch and should be handled as such.

The best LW3 - Tundra loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Barrel : 27.6” Paratrooper

: 27.6” Paratrooper Underbarrel : Marshal Foregrip

: Marshal Foregrip Body : Steady Aim Laser

: Steady Aim Laser Magazine : 7 RD Speed Mag

: 7 RD Speed Mag Handle: Mike Force Rear Grip

This loadout for the LW3 - Tundra in Black Ops Cold War is very balanced. It keeps the weapon agile enough to deal with those unexpected engagements. Quick scoping won't be a problem for those that can connect the shots.

Naturally, a sniper should try and avoid close range battles because it will never outgun a shotgun or SMG player. Those weapons will be no match at a longer distance.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : C4

: C4 Tactical : Smoke Grenade

: Smoke Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

The C4 is an essential lethal equipment item in Black Ops Cold War. It can be used to clear out where the sniper may take a stand. It can also be set up in advance and triggered when an opponent walks past it.

The Smoke Grenade allows the sniper to escape some sticky situations and move to another location. The Trophy System as the Field Upgrade will prevent the sniper's nest from being bombarded with grenades.

Perks and Wildcard

Image via Activision

Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket

Quartermaster

Gearhead

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Wildcard: Perk Greed

With Perk Greed as the Wildcard, Black Ops Cold War players receive an extra perk in all three categories. Six perks is an invaluable tool to have. These perks give the LW3 - Tundra user plenty of help.

Resistance to thrown equipment is granted. Quartermaster and Gearhead recharge equipment and Field Upgrades for even more effectiveness. Lastly, Cold Blooded and Ghost keep the sniper off the radar and out of the sights of Scorestreaks.