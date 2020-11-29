The best Magnum loadout in Black  Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War has a few pistol options, but the most powerful of the bunch is the Magnum, at least based on pure bullet damage.

Every shot matters on the Magnum in Black Ops Cold War. It's a two shot kill weapon that has serious damage and a lot of bullet velocity for a pistol. With accurate shots, it can take down enemies with ease.

However, the weapon does have some downfalls. One is the difficulty of using the Magnum. It requires some accurate shooting compared to other weapons. Another is the limited ammo for the Magnum. But those problems can be solved with the right attachments in the loadout.

Attachments for the Magnum in Black Ops Cold War

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

Attachments

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

The Magnum in Black Ops Cold War is all vertical recoil. Each shot sends the barrel of the gun upwards, and horizontal recoil is really not a problem. That means any muzzle that can enhance the vertical recoil control is a win for the Magnum.

Using an Infantry Compensator gives a 12% boost to vertical recoil but it takes away some horizonal recoil control. As stated before though, the horizontal hit won't make a difference.

Barrel: 4.7" Takedown

Effective damage range is the preferred stat for the Magnum barrels. The 6.4" Reinforced Heavy is another option that offers damage range and bullet velocity, but the Magnum already has good base velocity.

Increasing the effective damage range by 60% is a great addition for the class.

Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Usually, the Swat 5mw sight would be hard to choose because of the decrease in ADS speed. However, this build is going to use the dual wield stock as well. That makes ADS speed an afterthought, and hip fire the main concern in this case.

The Swat Laser for the Magnum in Black Ops Cold War will provide a 35% hip fire accuracy increase.

Magazine: Salvo 12 Rnd Fast Mag

Like the Laser Sight, using the Salvo would be questionable without the dual wield attachment. It makes ADS time 25% slower which is a huge hit along with the Laser Sight. However, with dual wield, it's a huge buff to the weapon.

Ammo is increased by double in the Magnum, reload speed is 65% faster, and max starting ammo is doubled as well.

Stock: Dual Wield

This attachment is the most important piece for the build. Dual wielding the Magnum will make it a competitive option for close quarters fights, and a great option when a primary isn't an option.

Without the Dual Wield, it can be a great back up, but it's more slow and clunky. Dual Wield makes the weapon far deadlier as a secondary.