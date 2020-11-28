The choice of light machines in Black Ops Cold War are limited, but all of them can deal serious damage.

The M60 is the last light machine gun unlocked in Black Ops Cold War. While more could be added to the game at some point, players are given the choice between three currently. Each one of has its own usefulness.

The M60 is very well-rounded as an overall weapon and not just as an LMG. Any LMG in Black Ops Cold War will come with mobility problems. The key to the right M60 loadout is to boost other areas that will actually benefit rather than attempting to gain speed.

The best M60 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Optic: Susat Multizoom

Susat Multizoom Muzzle: Socom Eliminator

Socom Eliminator Barrel: 22.8 Task Force

22.8 Task Force Body: Swat 5MW Laser Sight

Swat 5MW Laser Sight Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 100 Rnd

100 Rnd Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Tactical Stock

This massive set of attachments will make the M60 one of the most accurate weapons in Black Ops Cold War. Speed and mobility will be nearly nonexistent. Players will have to adapt to that by setting up and not wildly rounding corners. Recoil will not be an issue with these attachments though. With a large reserve of ammo, this version of the M60 can hold down an objective with ease.

Advertisement

Secondary - Cigma 2

Image via Activision

The Cigma 2 is the ideal secondary weapon for this M60 loadout. Scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War seem to be earned very quickly. This typically includes Spy Planes, Counter Spy Planes, and Attack Helicopters are everywhere. The Cigma 2 will help destroy those or chip away at the beefier Scorestreaks. As an M60 player, sitting back in most instances will allow for a quick swap to the launcher.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical : Stimshot

: Stimshot Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

There is just something about an LMG class in Black Ops Cold War that calls for explosives. The Frag Grenade can be cooked and used to deal damage, net some kills, or just simply create some space.

The M60 player will be shooting a lot and probably getting shot back. The Stimshot helps immensely, allowing for healing during the middle of those engagements.

Lastly, the Proximity Mine Field Upgrade is the cherry on top. At some point, enemies will catch wind of the M60 player's position and try to get around. The Proximity Mine will be waiting to blow them off the map.

Wildcard and Perks

Image via Activision

Wildcard : Gunfighter

: Gunfighter Forward Intel

Tracker

Ghost

Advertisement

The Gunfighter Wildcard is the obvious choice here. It allows for an overload of attachments on the weapon. This Wildcard is how so many end up on the M60, giving it fantastic control.

Forward Intel may be the most underrated perk in Black Ops Cold War. It expands the mini map and lets the player see where the enemy team is respawning. That information is invaluable for a player with a weapon that can shoot for days.

Tracker is a solid second perk option. M60 players should not be running and gunning. Tracker will help with setting up and avoiding flanks. If an opponent runs past, Tracker will lead the M60 right to their entire team for maximum domination.

Ghost has, and always will be, one of the best Call of Duty perks. In Black Ops Cold War, it functions the same, preventing the player from appearing on enemy radar while moving, interacting with a bomb, or controlling a Scorestreak.