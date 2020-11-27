The best Stoner 63 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

The Stoner 63 is one of the most underrated weapons in Black Ops Cold War and many players don't know what to equip onto their loadout.

The light machine gun category in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War currently contains three weapons. In order, they are the RPD, Stoner 63, and M60. Two weeks into the full release of the game and it's clear which gun players have migrated towards.

The Stoner 63 is by far the most popular LMG and it's easy to see why. Possessing a high damage output and solid mobility for an LMG, the Stoner can be serviceable in a number of ways. However, you'll need the right loadout before that can happen.

Best Stoner 63 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

The only real negative to running an LMG, the Stoner 63 in particular, is the lack of mobility and accuracy at longer ranges. The damage and accuracy at medium ranges are perfectly fine but to increase the weapon's lethality, the loadout will also feature some attachments to buff up those stats as well.

While some might want to run the Gunfight Wildcard, the Stoner 63 really only needs five attachments. This will help you by allowing you to run something like Perk Greed or Danger Close for those extra perks or grenades.

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Barrel: 16" Cut Down

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 90 Round Speed Loader

Stock: Tactical Stock

This is a great all-around loadout for a fairly balanced light machine gun in the Stoner 63. However, it does not excel at close ranges, so try to keep your gunfights at medium to long range. If you want to run around in close quarters though, we recommend swapping the 90 Round Speed Loader for the Speed Tape Handle.

Other than that, the loadout will perform fantastic starting at medium ranges. Make sure to find a spot on the map, post up, and start raking in the kills as unfortunate enemies cross your sight line.