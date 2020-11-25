The RPD is a classic Call of Duty weapon, and it can take down entire squads in Black Ops Cold War.

Not only does the RPD shred enemies in the various Black Ops Cold War multiplayer modes, it also is one of the better weapons to use in Zombies. The LMG is typically a forgotten weapon class in the modern Call of Duty era.

That is a mistake made by the player base. An LMG may not be the fastest weapon around, but with the RPD, Black Ops Cold War players can aim down the sights and take out the enemy team before having to reload even once.

The best RPD loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments

Optic : Millstop Reflex

: Millstop Reflex Barrel : 16.8" Cutdown

: 16.8" Cutdown Underbarrel : Marshal Foregrip

: Marshal Foregrip Stock : Tactical Stock

: Tactical Stock Magazine: 65 Round Speed Mag

These RPD attachments give it some speed in plenty of categories. Black Ops Cold War is all about speed in the current multiplayer meta. Those using an RPD will typically be outmatched in that area, but can make up some ground.

Some control aspects take a hit, but movement speeds, ammo capacity, and reload speed get raised. The RPD is already extremely powerful and accurate in Black Ops Cold War, so making it quicker should be the basis of the loadout.

Secondary Weapon - Cigma 2

The Cigma 2 is a launcher that can be fired freely, or locked on to Scorestreaks, such as Spy Planes and Attack Helicopters. It can't receive any attachments. The RPD is loaded with ammunition, so a sidearm isn't the best choice.

Having a launcher available is a fine option to deal with other aspects of the game, rather than the opponents themselves. When the battle dies down for a moment, switch to the Cigma 2 and blow those Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks out of the sky.

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade

: Semtex Grenade Tactical : Stimshot

: Stimshot Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

The Semtex Grenade is one of the best Lethal Equipment choices in Black Ops Cold War. The RPD is not going to the best fastest, so taking the time to toss and trigger a C4 may not be viable. Thus, the Semtex Grenade makes for an easy explosive.

Unloading on a platoon of enemies with the RPD will likely see some return fire received. The Stimshot will be available to quickly heal and get back in the fight. No one will expect, or appreciate, an RPD mowing them down with the attacker healing in the middle.

For the Field Upgrade, a Proximity Mine will do just wonderfully. While sending a barrage of RPD bullets into the enemy team, protecting the flank will be a bit difficult. Setting up the Proximity Mine will do that job and even net some more destruction.

Wildcard and Perks

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Gearhead

Ghost

Gung-Ho

Perk Greed is one of the greatest assets in Black Ops Cold War. Players get three extra perks. Using it, Tactical Mask and Flak Jacket will provide resistance to thrown enemy equipment.

Scavenger will replenish the RPD ammunition after it runs out from completely dominating the opposing team. Gearhead reduce the Field Upgrade cooldown and even gives an extra charge. That means two Proximity Mines can be placed.

In the last category, Ghost prevents Spy Planes from exposing the player's location. Gung-Ho makes the RPD a bit faster than the attachments do. The player can fire while sprinting, move at full speed while reloading, and even fire more accurately when sliding.