How to get point-blank kills in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Out of the multiple methods of ending an enemy's life in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, point-blank kills are arguably the most satisfying.

Despite sounding a little weird, such eliminations refer to players killing enemies standing right next to them. Given the fast-paced action in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it becomes extremely tough to sneak up on opponents and execute a point-blank kill.

The general advice for gamers to execute such an elimination is to run towards an enemy and use the slide option to close the distance between the two.

Here's how players can rack up point-blank kills in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and move a step closer to unlocking the weapon skin of their choice.

Point-blank kills in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The best choice to rack up such frags in the game is with a shotgun. These weapons are incredibly effective in racking up point-blank kills, as their high damage often results in one-shot eliminations when nearby. And as confirmation of the player securing a point-blank kill, a medal appears on-screen.

Image via Treyarch

Players are also advised to focus on firing from their hips and aiming for the head to inflict maximum damage on enemies. However, for those trying to grind point-blank kills, the Hardcore mode is the best option. Not only does the bullet damage witness a substantial increase, but the HP of players is also comparatively lower in this mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been a bag of mixed emotions for the community. With its recurring bugs, including game crashes, server disconnections, and even the skill-based matchmaking system, the game has faced a lot of heat from the community.

However, the new split-screen feature in multiplayer, as well as a few additional introductions to the long-running franchise, has given the community a little something to cheer. And for players looking to grind point-blank frags to unlock a specific weapon skin of their choice, the above tips should help achieve that.