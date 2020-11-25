How to fix the "Connection Interrupted" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Ever since its release, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has caused the community to be frustrated at disconnection issues, game crashing issues, and obviously, the huge debate regarding the skill-based matchmaking system.

Players are getting extremely upset with the game as "Connection Interrupted" messages begin to pop up on their screens. It is virtually impossible to pinpoint a single cause behind this error, as it could be the result of a variety of factors.

Some of these factors could include:

Server problems

Local network issues

Wifi signal interference

Account issues

However, if the "Connection Interrupted" error is being caused by one of the aforementioned factors, players can easily fix it with a few simple steps.

Here's how players can fix the "Connection Interrupted" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to fix "Connection Interrupted" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

To fix the "Connection Interrupted" error, there are a few options that players can try to overcome it in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. These methods include,

Installing Updates

It goes without saying that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War does not allow players to go online unless their game files are updated. However, apart from the game itself, players also need to ensure that other games, third-party applications, drivers, and even the operating system, is properly updated.

Make sure that the game servers are up and running

For this, the player needs to head over to the Official Activision support site and check if the game servers are being updated or if there's an on-going connection error.

Troubleshoot the network connection

Internet connections can face certain issues more often than anyone would expect. Thus, it is advised that the player troubleshoot their own network connection to ensure that the error is not on their network.

In case of an error with the network, rebooting the router after 30 seconds of turning it off to refresh it's system could possibly help in restoring stability.

Use wired connection

If all else fails, a wired connection is definitely the most stable network for data transfer. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can try switching to a wired connection instead of a wireless one.

Following these steps should result in a player overcoming the "Connection Interrupted" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

However, with an immense rise in the number of bugs and errors in the game, it is up to Treyarch to release possible fixes in the near future.